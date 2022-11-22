ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 6

Lori Narvaez
3d ago

Why do people insist on running these red lights? The carnage that happens when they run the light and hit someone is horrific. That should be a lesson for these runners or perhaps riding with paramedics when they have to help the injured hit by a red light runner.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

2-alarm fire damages 4 units in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Firefighters battled an apartment fire that damaged four units and left one woman displaced early Saturday. According to HFD Captain Sedrick Robinett, the fire broke out in the 8200 block of Kingsbrook Dr. near Chimney Rock Rd. at around 2 a.m. The fire was later upgraded to...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Teen on motorbike critically injured in crash in Katy, HCSO says

KATY – A teenager who was operating a motorbike was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive around 8 p.m. Deputies said...
KATY, TX
KWTX

Houston Police search for carjacking suspect with no shirt

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the victims were leaving a donut shop at around 2 a.m. Nov. 10 and getting into their vehicle at the 1200 block of Westheimer, in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Houston hit-and-run driver found at ER after leaving teenage passenger to die, police say

HOUSTON – A Houston man has been charged with failure to stop and render aid after leaving the scene of a crash where he was a driver. KSAT sister station KPRC reported that 19-year-old Angel David Espinoza Martinez was driving a red Nissan Altima southbound in the 8000 block of South Gessner Road around 4:45 a.m. Sunday when he failed to stay in the roadway and struck a power pole.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Transaction gone wrong leads to double shooting in Houston

Two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 230 Uvalde Road between Woodforest and Wallisville. https://www.fox26houston.com/news/thanksgiving-night-shooting-woman-dead-man-critical-in-uvalde-road-shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houston

November 24, 2022 - According to Assistant Chief Cantu, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Baggett Lane around 9:18 p.m. and found that four people inside the house were shot. Two of these, a man and a woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. The two other victims were both males. One of these males was a 15-year-old who was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The other male was also taken to a local hospital but is in critical condition.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 Houston police patrol vehicles hit by suspects in stolen car

HOUSTON - Authorities said two people in a stolen vehicle on the city's northwest side were taken into custody after crashing into two police officers' patrol cars. It happened around 4:30 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to investigate a car reported stolen on North Eldridge Parkway and Weiman Rd. near Jersey Village.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy