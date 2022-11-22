Read full article on original website
Food Stamps: Massachusetts’ Benefits Schedule for December 2022 and How To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
Here’s how Mass. residents can save money on high winter utility bills
Massachusetts residents struggling to pay expensive utility bills can explore several options to offset costs. Attorney General Maura Healey, Project Bread and regional food banks across the commonwealth — including the Worcester County Food Bank and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts — have collaborated on a multilingual education campaign to help Bay Staters navigate financial assistance programs. Resource flyers about energy bills will be distributed at community and nonprofit service organizations, Healey’s office said.
Here’s how much has been delivered so far in tax refunds — and what you should do if don’t get yours
Massachusetts has distributed nearly $2 billion so far, with remaining refunds expected to arrive by mid-December. Massachusetts has returned at least $1.9 billion in excess revenue to taxpayers, with more checks and direct deposits slated for the coming weeks, according to the Department of Revenue. Approximately 2.4 million taxpayers had...
Massachusetts residents could get $1300 to $3200 as social security benefits: See your eligibility
These long-term financial benefits could be life-changing. Being disabled and unable to do a full-time or part-time job can be frightening, especially when you have no easy source of income. It is understandable that you need to pay bills, buy food, arrange shelter for the family and get yourself some medicines. For all these things, money will be needed.
Mass. orgs want Maura Healey to ban single-use plastic, stop new landfills
As the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration continues to seek feedback from the public about top needs in the commonwealth, a coalition of environmental and climate change advocacy groups want the future leaders to pave a path to a zero waste Massachusetts. Zero Waste Massachusetts — comprised of organizations including MASSPIRG, Community...
Electricity price soars as Eversource seeks 43% price hike for Mass users
First came National Grid’s 63% price rise now in effect that was announced on November 1. Now comes Eversource, the Everett electric giant supplier who has just asked for a 43% price rise. In the latest indication of how expensive energy is going to be this winter, the utility...
New Massachusetts bill would prevent license revocation due to student loan default
(The Center Square) – A bill that would prevent student loan-related license revocation in Massachusetts is headed to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk. The Legislature on Monday passed a bill that is designed to prevent individuals who default on student loans from having a license or professional certification revoked, said Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland. “Student loan debt disproportionately affects young, low-income individuals who are making the kinds of investments in...
Tips to save money on your electric bill
Eversource recently announced expected service rate increases, which means your electric bill will be higher heading into the winter months.
Social Security payment increases coming early to Colorado
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) As you already know, inflation is hitting Colorado hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more—as much as $1,000 dollars more per household—each month for some individuals. (source)
Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien statutory deadlines are strictly enforced, pandemic or not by Nathan Cole & Herling Romero
The Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien Statute, Mass. G. L. c. 254, has firm deadlines by which notices of contract, statements of account, and certified complaints must be recorded to “perfect” and enforce a lien. Failure to comply with the requirements will likely result in the lien being discharged—and the loss of potentially significant leverage against an owner or general contractor that has not paid for services or materials provided to improve the property.
Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter
Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won ahead of Thanksgiving
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts the day before Thanksgiving. One of the prizes was from the game “Mass Cash.” It was purchased at Malden Mini Mart in Malden. Another prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was purchased at Mr K’s Discount Wine & Spirits in Newton. The final prize was sold at Beverly Food Mart in Beverly. It was from the game “Millions.”
What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?
I'm never really sure as I thought the coldest month in Massachusetts could be December, January, or February but according to Wikipedia's 'Climate of Massachusetts' page, the coldest month of the year in Massachusetts is January. The page notes that Massachusetts has an average high temperature of 36 °F or 2.2 °C, and an average low temperature of 22 °F or −5.6 °C. Of course, we all know it can get much colder here in the BayState but it's fun to know that January is top dog when it comes to the coldest month in Massachusetts. Bundle up.
Hundreds of applicants want to work for Gov.-elect Maura Healey
Hundreds of people want to work for the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration. More than 750 individuals submitted applications so far since the governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect launched their transition website less than two weeks ago, the all-female executive team said Tuesday. The applicant pool spans “every region of the state,” with...
Families can stay a few days at this new Massachusetts emergency shelter
The state is seeing a surge of migrants and those struggling to find housing.
Here's why electric bills are soaring in Maine — and what the state's trying to do about it
Electricity customers in Maine are in for a big increase in their monthly bills next year. Most customers served by Central Maine Power and Versant Power could see an increase of $30 a month — and more price spikes might soon be on the way. Maine Public's Climate Reporter,...
POST moves to make some officer information public
The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training or POST Commission, the branch of the Massachusetts government that recertifies, decertifies, suspends, and retrains Massachusetts Police Officers recently approved a motion to publish a list of the names, agency, and certification status of officers who were certified when the commission was formed, or recertified in the last few weeks.
CHART: Reductions in $1,000 pandemic bonuses pledged for CT essential workers
Some CT essential workers could receive bonuses of $233 — less than one-third of what the state initially promised them. More data here.
ACLU Defends Massachusetts COVID-19 Spyware Hacking in Half-Assed Boston Globe Story
In a bizarre Boston Globe story, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts expressed skepticism of a lawsuit against the Massachusetts Department of Public Health — a lawsuit that alleges a vast breach of privacy and violation of human rights on the part of the state government. [RELATED: Massachusetts...
How a Massachusetts nonprofit is rescuing food about to be thrown out
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Excess bulk foods from places like Massachusetts hospitals and campus dining services are being reimagined into balanced plates, packaged single servings, ready to heat and eat. Called Heat-n-Eats, the program is just one of many run by Food For Free, based in Somerville. The nonprofit has...
