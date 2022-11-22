ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 17

Related
MassLive.com

Here’s how Mass. residents can save money on high winter utility bills

Massachusetts residents struggling to pay expensive utility bills can explore several options to offset costs. Attorney General Maura Healey, Project Bread and regional food banks across the commonwealth — including the Worcester County Food Bank and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts — have collaborated on a multilingual education campaign to help Bay Staters navigate financial assistance programs. Resource flyers about energy bills will be distributed at community and nonprofit service organizations, Healey’s office said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mark Star

Massachusetts residents could get $1300 to $3200 as social security benefits: See your eligibility

These long-term financial benefits could be life-changing. Being disabled and unable to do a full-time or part-time job can be frightening, especially when you have no easy source of income. It is understandable that you need to pay bills, buy food, arrange shelter for the family and get yourself some medicines. For all these things, money will be needed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

New Massachusetts bill would prevent license revocation due to student loan default

(The Center Square) – A bill that would prevent student loan-related license revocation in Massachusetts is headed to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk. The Legislature on Monday passed a bill that is designed to prevent individuals who default on student loans from having a license or professional certification revoked, said Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland. “Student loan debt disproportionately affects young, low-income individuals who are making the kinds of investments in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nerej.com

Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien statutory deadlines are strictly enforced, pandemic or not by Nathan Cole & Herling Romero

The Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien Statute, Mass. G. L. c. 254, has firm deadlines by which notices of contract, statements of account, and certified complaints must be recorded to “perfect” and enforce a lien. Failure to comply with the requirements will likely result in the lien being discharged—and the loss of potentially significant leverage against an owner or general contractor that has not paid for services or materials provided to improve the property.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
gorhamtimes.com

Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter

Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won ahead of Thanksgiving

Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts the day before Thanksgiving. One of the prizes was from the game “Mass Cash.” It was purchased at Malden Mini Mart in Malden. Another prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was purchased at Mr K’s Discount Wine & Spirits in Newton. The final prize was sold at Beverly Food Mart in Beverly. It was from the game “Millions.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?

I'm never really sure as I thought the coldest month in Massachusetts could be December, January, or February but according to Wikipedia's 'Climate of Massachusetts' page, the coldest month of the year in Massachusetts is January. The page notes that Massachusetts has an average high temperature of 36 °F or 2.2 °C, and an average low temperature of 22 °F or −5.6 °C. Of course, we all know it can get much colder here in the BayState but it's fun to know that January is top dog when it comes to the coldest month in Massachusetts. Bundle up.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Hundreds of applicants want to work for Gov.-elect Maura Healey

Hundreds of people want to work for the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration. More than 750 individuals submitted applications so far since the governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect launched their transition website less than two weeks ago, the all-female executive team said Tuesday. The applicant pool spans “every region of the state,” with...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

POST moves to make some officer information public

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training or POST Commission, the branch of the Massachusetts government that recertifies, decertifies, suspends, and retrains Massachusetts Police Officers recently approved a motion to publish a list of the names, agency, and certification status of officers who were certified when the commission was formed, or recertified in the last few weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

How a Massachusetts nonprofit is rescuing food about to be thrown out

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Excess bulk foods from places like Massachusetts hospitals and campus dining services are being reimagined into balanced plates, packaged single servings, ready to heat and eat. Called Heat-n-Eats, the program is just one of many run by Food For Free, based in Somerville. The nonprofit has...
SOMERVILLE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy