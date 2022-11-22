Read full article on original website
Glen Powell Initially Disliked His ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Role, Called Character ‘A Navy Draco Malfoy’
“Top Gun: Maverick” was such a massive success, both critically and commercially, that it can be hard to imagine any actor not wanting to participate in the film. But Glen Powell wasn’t sure that playing the arrogant Jake “Hangman” Seresin would be a good career move. In a new interview with GQ, Powell shared his first impressions of the “Top Gun: Maverick” script. The actor initially auditioned for the role of Rooster that ultimately went to Miles Teller, but when he was called in to read for Hangman, he had some reservations about the part. Powell dismissively referred to the character...
KOIN 6 News
Add these 7 Christmas movies to your holiday watchlist
Here are some Christmas movies, new and old, to get you in the spirit ahead of December 25.
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer and Actress, Dies at 63
Irene Cara, the actress and pop star who won an Oscar and a Grammy for the hit “What A Feeling” from Flashdance and created her own memorable screen moments with films such as Sparkle and Fame, has died, according to her rep. She was 63. Cara died in her Florida home, according to Judith Moore, who posted the death on Twitter on Friday night. Moore told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that a cause of death has not yet been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharles Koppelman, Former Music Exec and Martha Stewart Living Chairman, Dies at 82Gene Perret, Emmy-Winning Writer on...
Complex
A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
Thanksgiving week is finally here. We know that you may be saving some spending money to make sure you take advantage of all of the tempting Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But make sure you don’t sleep on this week’s new sneaker drops. Plenty of big collabs...
Complex
The Elusive Dean Blunt Rounds Up Skepta, Novelist & A$AP Rocky For “London Tonight Freestyle”
Back in July this year, enigmatic former Hype Williams frontman Dean Blunt leaked a surprise collaboration with Skepta, Novelist and A$AP Rocky via his own YouTube channel. As is the case with a lot of Dean Blunt releases, the track landed with zero prior warning but was soon deleted. Not long after, Novelist tweeted, “Dean Blunt leaked our song. A$AP Rocky, Skepta & Novelist.” And then, in a since-deleted post, said: “I aspire for Dean Blunt level mystery.”
Complex
Jim Jones and Juelz Santana Weigh in on 21 Savage’s Controversial Nas Comment
Jim Jones and Juelz Santana have come to 21 Savage’s defense. During a recent interview on the No Jumper podcast, the Dipset members addressed 21’s controversial comments about Nas. The ATL-based, London-born rapper caused quite the stir this month when he chimed in on a Clubhouse discussion titled...
Complex
Sneakbo Drops Off New Mixtape ‘Made In Brixton’
Continuing a staggering run of productivity that’s seen him release one full-length project every single year since 2018, the black cat himself, Sneakbo, is back with his brand new mixtape Made In Brixton. It’s a mammoth release, too, packing 21 tracks into its one-hour runtime. Despite that, he’s kept...
Complex
Patta and Tommy Hilfiger Drop “One More” Music Video With Wiki, MIKE, and The Alchemist Ahead of Capsule Drop
Patta and Tommy Hilfiger reunite just in time for the gift-giving season. More than a year after dropping their first collaborative collection, the brands came through with PattaXTommy, a streetwear range that celebrates 1990s hip-hop. The capsule’s campaign aptly stars MIKE and Wiki, NYC natives who cooked up a special track in support of the collection. The song, titled “One More,” was produced by The Alchemist and received an official video, directed by Nicholas Stafford Briggs.
Complex
Ryan Coogler Shares Note Thanking Fans for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Success
Ryan Coogler shared a heartfelt note thanking Marvel fans for making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a huge success. In a post shared on the official Marvel social media accounts, Coogler detailed what the support has meant to him as the sequel’s worldwide gross topped $550 million. “Gratitude. That is the only world that comes to mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” he wrote. “I am filled with it. Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend. Thank you to those of you who took their families out—young ones and elders in tow."
Complex
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Izzy-S, Shanuka, Rymz, Bundog & Pressa
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artists. Izzy-S has all the fundamentals for a sticky banger with enough replay value to last months. A vicious beat? Check. An incredibly catchy hook? Check. A nasty beat switch? It’s there too. It’s one of the finest and fiery songs to come out of Quebec this year.
Complex
Jenna Ortega on Making Wednesday Addams Her Own In ‘Wednesday,’ and Keeping the Horror Genre Alive
Jenna Ortega is the star of one of Netflix’s biggest TV shows of the year, Wednesday, premiering Nov. 23. In the role, Ortega masterfully balances Wednesday Addams’ well-known menacing personality with a hint of innocence we haven’t seen from the eldest daughter of the famous Addams family. The iconic character—which is perhaps the most overdone last-minute Halloween costume of all time—is not an easy role to tackle, especially since she is now at the center of the story, unlike in previous Addams family movies and shows. Christina Ricci, who also appears on the new Netflix show as a teacher, played Wednesday in 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s Addams Family Values. Her portrayal cemented the character as a pop culture staple, so making the role her own without alienating diehard fans was Ortega’s biggest challenge.
Complex
Getting To Know BNXN, The Afro-Fusion Artist Setting A New Mood From Nigeria—To The World
This time last year, rising Nigerian artist BNXN (pronounced Benson, a phonetic play on his surname) was on stage supporting Wizkid at a packed-out O2 Arena. “That was the most epic moment of my life,” he tells me, with a grin of accomplishment beaming across his face. Joining Wiz for a performance of their collab hit-song, “Mood”, the artist formerly known as BUJU was welcomed by an uproar of excitement from the crowd—all 20,000 people devotedly singing his hook, I’m in a big mood!, back to him.
Complex
Here’s Where to Cop ComplexCon 2022 Official Merch
Here’s your chance to own a piece of ComplexCon 2022. The event’s official merchandise is available exclusively on Amazon.com. The limited edition range offers a grip of pullover hoodies as well as short- and long-sleeve graphic tees. Each piece was crafted in the USA from 100 percent cotton, and feature a punk-inspired Long Beach graphic.
Complex
David Arnold Talks Composing for the Iconic James Bond Film Franchise
“You hear two things in the womb, you hear [the baby’s] heartbeat, and you hear the James Bond theme.”. David Arnold, composer of five James Bond films, jests to a crowd of 24 sitting in the iconic Studio 1 housed inside Abbey Road Studios in London, England. Right behind Arnold sits a more-than-70-piece orchestra filling the world’s largest recording studio—where a number of the Bond, Star Wars, and Avengers films were scored—set to perform three of the most recognizable pieces of music in movie history, the James Bond Theme, Goldfinger, and Skyfall.
Complex
UK Rap Newcomer Strandz Gives Us Early-00s Feels On “Us Against The World”
Born in Germany, raised in Nigeria and now based in South London, newcomer Strandz’s upbringing has given him a unique perspective in the rap scene. Back in April, he stunned us all with “Don’t Let Them See You Cry” and now he’s back with another soul-sampling gem in “Us Against The World”.
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Quando Rondo Drop ’3860′ Mixtape
The 23-year-old rapper has had no trouble keeping busy throughout 2022. In addition to expanding his family, YoungBoy has gifted fans with numerous projects, including The Last Slimeto, Better Than You, Realer 2, 3800 Degrees, and Ma’ I Got a Family. On Friday, the Baton Rouge native kept up the momentum with the release of 3860—a collaborative mixtape with fellow Southern rapper Quando Rondo.
