Bob Dylan's publisher apologizes for replica signatures in new $600 book

By Theara Coleman
 3 days ago

Publisher Simon & Schuster is offering refunds for those who purchased the $600 special edition of Bob Dylan's new book "The Philosophy of Modern Song ," per The Associated Pres s . The musician's publisher also apologized after acknowledging that the author did not individually sign the hand-signed copies.

The publishing house issued a statement Monday on Instagram following days of complaints from customers, who compared their copies through social media and found the autographs eerily similar. The books included a letter certifying the signature's authenticity from Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp.

Initially, the company maintained that the signatures were authentic and refused to issue refunds, per Variety . On Friday, the company's response to concerned customers read,  "We certainly understand any concerns you may have, however – Each individual copy of the limited signed edition of Bob Dylan's THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG was personally signed by the author and is accompanied by a letter of authenticity from the publisher of Simon & Schuster."

However, the company eventually conceded that an autopen digitally reproduced the signatures .

"To those who purchased THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG limited edition, we want to apologize," Simon & Schuster wrote on Instagram. "As it turns out, the limited edition books do contain Bob's original signature, but in a penned replica form. We are addressing this immediately by providing each purchaser with an immediate refund."

"The Philosophy of Modern Song" was published on Nov. 1.

