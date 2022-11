Arizona State named Kenny Dillingham, the offensive coordinator at Oregon, as head coach on Sunday. At 32, Dillingham becomes the youngest coach of a Power Five school in the nation. He is a 2013 Arizona State graduate who was raised in nearby Scottsdale. He is the 26th head coach in program history and replaces Herm Edwards, who was ousted on Sept. 18 after the Sun Devils started the season 1-2. ...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO