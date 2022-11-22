Igloo Enters the Rick and Morty Universe With a Cooler Collection That’s out of This World

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--

Today, Igloo announced its first Rick and Morty Cooler Collection, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Adult Swim. All three, special-edition Rick and Morty coolers — a Mr. Meeseeks Box Little Playmate, Riggity Wrecked Coolmate™ and Pickle Rick Sling — include fun, fan-favorite characters. Fans can purchase the new Rick and Morty Mr. Meeseeks Box Little Playmate and Pickle Rick Sling now and/or sign up to be notified when the Riggity Wrecked Coolmate is available on igloocoolers.com/rickandmorty.

“Collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products on these incredibly designed Rick and Morty coolers has been an otherworldly kind of cool,” said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo. “We have a variety of styles with different character designs that really capture the fun and hilariousness of the show. We’re excited to see fans taking these coolers on their own Rick and Morty -inspired adventures.”

Igloo designed each new Rick and Morty cooler with unique design details depicting all-time favorite characters throughout the multiverse of the critically acclaimed animated comedy. With the 7-quart (fits up to nine standard 12-ounce cans) Mr. Meeseeks Box Little Playmate, $49.99, fans can get an ice chest version of the gadget that creates a Mr. Meeseeks in the series. Outside of the traditional hardside cooler, this collection includes the vacuum-insulated, stainless-steel Riggity Wrecked Coolmate™ can cooler (coming soon), $24.99 — featuring colorful graphics of the main characters Rick and Morty — and the quirky Pickle Rick Sling, $29.99, a wearable cooler that holds six cans and embodies the funny, alternate version of Rick.

Rick and Morty is the Emmy-award-winning half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades. New episodes of Rick and Morty Season Six will return globally beginning November 20 at Midnight on Adult Swim.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) , part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

