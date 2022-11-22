Read full article on original website
Red flag warnings canceled as Southern California winds ease
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Red flag warnings for fire danger in parts of Southern California were canceled Friday as Santa Ana winds declined, although forecasters noted that dry conditions would continue into the weekend. Southern California Edison’s website showed no remaining public safety power shutoffs. Electricity for thousands of...
Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs
LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
Overnight closures planned for Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita next week
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting next week to accommodate construction work. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve...
BREAKING: NB 15 Freeway Traffic stalled in bypass lane after multi-vehicle crash in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Traffic was stalled in the bypass lane on the northbound 15 freeway Friday morning. The crash was reported at about 11:20 am, November 25, 2022, between Ranchero Road and Highway 395, and involved between 3-4 vehicles. The California Highway Patrol stopped all lanes of traffic at 11:35...
Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
Firefighters battle wind-driven brush fire in Sandstone Peak
Ventura County Fire Department firefighters managed to make quick work of a brush fire that broke out near Malibu on Thursday. A 1-2 acre fire was propelled by gusty wind conditions in heavy brush at Yerba Buena Road, near Bettermotor Way.No structures were threatened by the brush fire, which was mostly knocked down by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
Breaking News: Havasu Lake, CA: Crash involving a vehicle into a ditch off Havasu Lake Road near U.S. Route 95.
Source: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Havasu Lake, California: A crash involving a vehicle into a ditch has occurred off Havasu Lake Road near U.S. Route 95. The incident was reported at 7:05 p.m. PT on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2022 involving a dark colored...
1 killed in deadly Whittier crash
Authorities are investigating after a violent crash left one person dead in Whittier on Friday afternoon. The deadly collision happened near 2050 S Workman Mill Road around 3:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Images from Sky5 show the two vehicles involved completely destroyed after the crash. The impact left a ton […]
San Gabriel Canyon Road Remains Closed After Fatal Azusa Crash
UPDATE, 5:28 p.m.: The roadway has re-opened, according to the Azusa Police Department. MOUNTAINS - A portion of San Gabriel Canyon Road remains closed Thanksgiving Day as investigators continue to piece together details of a fatal motorcycle crash. The crash occurred near 2025 North San Gabriel Canyon Road around 10:30...
3 found dead in Riverside house fire
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A homicide investigation was launched after three people were found dead in a house fire in Riverside late Friday morning, officials said. The Riverside Police Department said fire crews were called to a home located in the 11200 block of Price Court, near the intersection of Indiana and La Sierra avenues, around 11 a.m. Shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered three bodies inside the two-story home.
Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers
Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
I-15 Pavement Rehabilitation Continues After Thanksgiving Weekend With New Traffic Configuration In Place
Caltrans will be continuing to work on the pavement rehabilitation project on I-15 North and South after Thanksgiving weekend. According to the Caltrans website, they are pausing all construction work for the upcoming holiday. The project will resume on Monday, November 28th thru Sunday, December 4th and spans from Oak Hills Road in Hesperia to just south of Bear Valley Road in Victorville. Crews will be working Northbound from 9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m and Southbound from 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. Expect alternating lane closures during these hours, along with intermittent on and off-ramp closures. The Northbound off-ramp for Ranchero Road in Hesperia will be closed during that time and possibly southbound as well. A possible connector closure may also be expected at the I-15 to US 395 during operations.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday in Azusa, authorities said.
Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a vehicle along southbound U.S. Route 95 just north of the South Needles Compressor Station.
Sources: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving a vehicle has occurred along southbound U.S. Route 95 just north of the South Needles Compressor Station. The incident was reported at 1:20 a.m. PT on Thursday, November 4th, 2022, but very little...
First phase of I-15 expansion complete ahead of Thanksgiving travel
The agency opened a one-mile transition lane that allows drivers to merge smoothly from three to two lanes along the southbound lanes of I-15.
Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia
Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
Multivehicle crash on 210 in Azusa shuts down westbound lanes
A multivehicle crash Thursday left one vehicle overturned on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Azusa. The crash happened on the westbound 210 Freeway at the state Route 39 off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash temporarily shut down all westbound lanes at the collision site, the CHP reported.
