Brendan Fraser Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Quentin Tarantino Will Direct a TV Show Next Year, and a Superhero Movie When Pigs Fly
Quentin Tarantino has been an omnipresent presence on the media circuit while promoting his spiky first collection of film criticism, Cinema Speculation. He’s always been a voluble, opinionated interlocutor, and the fact that he’s being interviewed about a book filled with opinions means that he’s been dropping gems all over the media—including a few tantalizing hints about what he wants to tackle next.
How Wakanda Forever's Post-Credit Scene Teases the Black Panther's Future
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters this weekend and is a more than worthy tribute to the legendary Chadwick Boseman. Returning to direct and co-write the film, Ryan Coogler and his team of collaborators crafted a film that continues many of the themes of the first Black Panther—colonialism, isolationism, honor and legacy—while allowing its characters (and by proxy, the audience) to grieve the loss of Boseman. He's also delivered one of the most visually stunning and technically impressive Marvel films in some time; you're doing yourself an injustice if you don't go watch the awe-inspiring underwater scenes or battle sequences in your nearest Dolby Cinema with seat-rattling Atmos sound. While Marvel movies are often sound and fury, Wakanda Forever is weighty—and is the first MCU installment in quite a while to feel like it has something important to say. It’s still a Marvel movie, which means there’s a post-credits scene to tease what’s to come in the future. Yet in Coogler’s hands it plays more as an epilogue than a hamfisted teaser for a loosely-connected upcoming Marvel blockbuster.
Emma Corrin ‘Hopes for a Future’ With Gender-Neutral Acting Categories at Awards Shows
Emma Corrin, the English actor who embodied Diana Frances Spencer, Princess of Wales in Season 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown,” called for genderless categories at major entertainment awards shows in an interview with BBC News. In particular, Corrin, who identifies as non-binary as uses they/them pronouns, noted that nominations for best actor and best actress should be merged into one, gender-neutral category. Corrin has earned praise for their supporting performance in Michael Grandage’s new period drama “My Policeman,” but the actor shares that they feel discomfort at the prospect of campaigning in a gendered category. “It’s difficult for me at the...
Behind the Scenes of Brendan Fraser's MOTY Cover Shoot
Since 1957, GQ has inspired men to look sharper and live smarter with its unparalleled coverage of style, culture, and beyond. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-ready videos to electric live events, GQ meets millions of modern men where they live, creating the moments that create conversations. © 2022...
21 Non-MCU Marvel Characters Who Could Return In The Multiverse Saga
Don't call it a comeback for these potential multiverse MCU appearances...
People Are Sharing "Miraculous Discoveries" Humans Should Never Achieve, And I Found The Movies To Prove It
Based on these movies, absolutely under no circumstances must we ever attempt to invent, create, or discover these phenomena, or it will be our doom.
Cody Rigsby Is Facing Backlash For His Comments About Taylor Swift
The spin instructor needs to stop with the Taylegend slander ASAP.
Igby Goes Down Is an Underrated Gem in the Rich People-Being-Awful Genre
I don’t know how many roles it takes for an actor to be considered the best at what they do. Still, it didn't take many for Kieran Culkin to show that he has a knack for playing an obnoxious youngest son from a wealthy family filled with members who are just as or even more obnoxious than he is. Obviously, he’s best known today as Roman Roy, the creepy, scummy, hilarious young son who you really can’t hate, on Succession. Heck, you could argue that, as the bed-wetting Fuller in Home Alone, he nailed the archetype in his very first movie part. But 20 years ago, Culkin truly solidified his place in my heart as the ur-shmucky sibling. Just as his older brother Macaulay was shying away from the spotlight, Kieran landed the titular role in Igby Goes Down, playing a cynical, aimless, unhappy teenager from an old-money family.
Fat Joe Reflects on His Time With Big Pun, Losing the Grammy to Chance the Rapper and His Lost Jay-Z Collab
I was afraid of the old Fat Joe. As a young journalist in New York City in the early 1990s, I’d often see him at clubs and intimate rap shows and I knew that when the chubby Latino man with the uncompromising screwface scowl popped up in the spot with his green army jacket, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots, that trouble was around the corner. He always seemed on guard and ready to bring the ruckus—the muthafuckin’ ruckus. Anybody seen the exit door?
How Normie Twitter Accounts Became the Go-To Source for Breaking Movie News
Recently, I’ve been inundated on Twitter with extremely specific news about movie minutiae that comes from mysterious sources. You probably have been too. For instance, did you know that the magician heist drama Now You See Me 3 is in the works with Ruben Fleischer set to direct?. This...
How Brendan Fraser Made It All the Way Back
To listen to this profile, click the play button below:. This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. For the past few years, Brendan Fraser has been attending fan conventions. Maybe a star with a different level of vanity or self-regard wouldn’t talk about this fact because it could be seen as embarrassing, or humbling, but Fraser is not that star. He shows up, shakes hands, signs autographs, talks about the past. Shares table space with guys like Sean Astin, from The Lord of the Rings and The Goonies. Fraser started doing this, he told me, “to get over myself. Because I thought either, It’s not something I would do, or, I didn’t want to put myself in a place where I was vulnerable in front of everyone.” But then he went to a Comic Con in London. This was in 2019. Part of it, he admits, is that he was getting paid; part of it was that after a rough decade, he suddenly felt the desire to get back out there. “I wanted to see the people,” Fraser said.
How Glen Powell Poured Jet Fuel on His Hollywood Ascent
It’s a warm, early fall evening in New Orleans, and the cast and crew of Hitman, a forthcoming Richard Linklater-directed movie starring (and written and produced by) the actor Glen Powell, are just gearing up for a night that will stretch until 4:00 AM. To keep everyone fueled into the morning, Powell and his co-star Adria Arjona have paid for a visit from an espresso truck. After approaching the bright red truck and ordering a coffee through the window, Powell, dressed in the dark clothing he’s wearing for that night’s scenes, heads back towards the set. As he walks away, the barista, a wave of familiarity washing across her, poses a question to those still in line. “What was the name of that guy? The good-looking one in the shirt? I recognize his face.” A few moments later, it will dawn on her: “That was the friggin’ hottie from Top Gun!”
Seth Rogen Would Like to Welcome You to Peak Fall
We're in peak fall, which means it's high time to lean into the earthy and deeper tones of the season. When it comes to dressing with an artful grasp on color, look no further than Seth Rogen. Time and time again, the beloved Canadian whips up outfits that are as delightfully shaded as his ceramics. Rogen tends to gravitate towards earthy tones regardless of the time of year: he's got cozy green cardigans and tonal terra cotta suits in the rotation, perhaps nodding to his beloved pastimes of cannabis and clay. But this month, he's leaned especially heavily into an autumn palette while giving his spin on the season's most wearable colors.
How Bones and All Convincingly Transformed Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Into Cannibals
When you hear the words “Timothée Chalamet cannibal romance,” perhaps you have a vision in mind: Timmy poised at the head of an elegant table, whipping a napkin around his neck, then delicately slicing into his dinner (people) with a nice Chianti. Bones and All is not that movie.
We Finally Get Our First Look at the Many Gunfights of John Wick: Chapter 4
It’s been three years since we last saw John Wick doing what he does best: creatively murdering would-be assailants and caring for his extremely cute dog. The franchise has become a cultural and commercial smash, leaving fans clamoring for another installment and more of Keanu Reeves’ suit-clad slayer. On November 10, Lionsgate officially released the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 (due out in March 2023), and it throws eager viewers back into Wick’s world of neon-soaked chaos.
Zane Lowe Says the Most Important Part of Creativity Is Actually Executing
For “Routine Excellence,” GQ asks creative, successful people about the practices and habits that get them through their day. On any given day, Zane Lowe is making music, listening to music, sharing music, or talking about music. As Apple Music’s global creative director and co-head of artist relations, he’s at the center of the music universe—a position whose respect among musicians is reflected in the soul-bearing and unusually candid conversations artists like Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Post Malone have granted him on The Zane Lowe Show. Before coming to Apple Music in 2015, he was at BBC Radio 1 for more than a decade, and has spent more than three decades making music. In other words, the 49-year-old has a lot to do, and has spent a lot of time thinking about—and talking to other wildly successful people about—the creative process, mental health, and how to get it all done.
After the Success of Dahmer, Netflix Is Turning Monster Into an Anthology Series
Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix project, the confoundingly titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has polarized audiences and critics, but proved a big enough hit that the streaming service announced they will be moving ahead with two more seasons. The upcoming seasons will focus on the lives and crimes of other serial killers, effectively turning Monster into its own anthology series similar to American Crime Story. And in the same announcement, Netflix also declared that they would make a second season to Ryan Murphy’s even more divisive series, The Watcher.
The Glass Onion Premiere Was, Fittingly, a Menswear Menagerie
Once upon a time, way back in December 2019, a cream-colored fisherman sweater worn by Chris Evans in the Rian Johnson-directed whodunit Knives Out was enough of a menswear statement to catch headlines. (Though, of course, we’re still talking about cinematic fisherman sweaters.) Little did we know that, in the Knives Out cinematic universe, there was even more sartorial intrigue to come.
Stormzy Makes a Very Strong Case for the Chinstrap Beard
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. The grime legend's trademark beard hits even harder with an ultra-precise skin fade. Taika Waititi. Not sure we've ever seen silver flowing this hard before!. Corey Gamble. Another great gray beard...
