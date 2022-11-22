Here’s Why It’s Probably Best To Stop Going Through Airport Security Barefoot, According to a Podiatrist

It's that time of year again—the weather's colder, the days are shorter, and the holidays are fast approaching. If you live far enough from your holiday destination, you're probably already mentally preparing for the process of getting through security at the airport. The ideal scenario goes something like this: You arrive with enough time to comfortably get your luggage checked, squeeze in a pre-gate coffee and snack trip, and then have an easy shuffle through the security line barefoot without someone breathing down your neck (*record scratch). Did you really just go through the airport security line barefoot in your mental montage? No need to feel any shame, but if you're one to disrobe your feet entirely while rolling your belongings through the X-ray machine, you may want to rethink your strategy.