Chandler, AZ

AZFamily

Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people joke about being “stuffed” or “too full” from their Thanksgiving meal, but it turns out that has been a real problem for some. Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. So, what’s the main culprit that’s causing it?
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Friends remember family of 4 killed in Peoria car crash

PEORIA, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

2 adults found dead in car near Goodyear, MCSO said

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found in a car west of Goodyear. The two adults were found deceased Friday morning in a car parked near MC-85 and Cotton Lane, deputies said. MCSO has...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. is founded on kindness, delicious treats in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co. is a Phoenix, AZ-based company founded on the belief in kindness. Their love story began in 2018 with an affectionate nickname. With the two men both being named Chris, they were quickly known as “Dos Chris”. Two years later, they were married! Having both grown up in a family business, they each dreamed of having their own company. Thus, they say-- it was only destiny that as a couple, they created their own. With their bow ties and nickname combined with their love of baking and charcuterie, their company was founded in 2021.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix police car involved in collision

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police vehicle was involved in a collision Friday afternoon with multiple other cars near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. Initial information says that the police vehicle was struck by two cars. Witnesses say they were driving at a high rate of speed. The collision occurred...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

One-on-one with legendary Valley chef, Chris Bianco

PHOENIX — The door won't open for 30 minutes, and people are already waiting outside Pizzeria Bianco. The doors open, and people flood in. And Chris Bianco, standing in front of the brick oven, white hair sticking straight up like Albert Einstein, still seems baffled that anyone would show up at all... like he wonders how long his luck will hold out.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Local couple writes about cleaning rich folks’ homes

For over 20 years, the husband and wife duo of Connie and Rick Smith have spent their days scrubbing some of the swankiest homes in Scottsdale and Rick recently penned a book about their experiences. The book “Cleaning Homes For The Rich and Famous In Scottsdale, Arizona” hit shelves in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving

PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

