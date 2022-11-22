Read full article on original website
'Hoofeels' generous? Valley pig rescue in need of blankets for cold winter months
PHOENIX — If you're feeling generous this holiday season, a Phoenix pig rescue is asking for as many blankets as possible to keep their rescue pigs warm during the winter months. Better Piggies Rescue needs small, medium, and large blankets plus comforters to provide much-needed comfort to all rescue...
Foster a dog for the Thanksgiving weekend!
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control offers a five-day fostering program, to give dogs a much-needed break from the shelter
'It’s like a dejavú': Driver crashes into Phoenix home, resident says it is not the first time
PHOENIX — Katia Diaz has now experienced two near-death experiences while sitting in the comfort of her home. “It’s like a dejavú that’s kept repeating,” she told 12News Thursday. Diaz and her seven-year-old niece were watching a movie in the living room of their home...
AZFamily
Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people joke about being “stuffed” or “too full” from their Thanksgiving meal, but it turns out that has been a real problem for some. Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. So, what’s the main culprit that’s causing it?
AZFamily
Friends remember family of 4 killed in Peoria car crash
Volunteers cooked for days to help provide Thanksgiving dinner in Tolleson
PHOENIX — The Tolleson community was thankful for each other this year. Volunteers of all ages came together earlier Thursday to serve meals to anyone who wanted one. The annual feast in the city has been a tradition for 38 years and is finally back in person after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.
'She is our angel, our miracle': Flagstaff couple thankful after stranger donates kidney
PHOENIX — A Flagstaff family is extra thankful this Thanksgiving after receiving the gift of life. A search for a kidney donor started with family and friends, but the call for help eventually went global. "Eventually got to the point where my kidneys were 12% functioning; they were that...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2 adults found dead in car near Goodyear, MCSO said
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found in a car west of Goodyear. The two adults were found deceased Friday morning in a car parked near MC-85 and Cotton Lane, deputies said. MCSO has...
12news.com
Wedding on aisle 8: An Arizona couple ties the knot in same supermarket where they met, got engaged
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A trip to the grocery store can sometimes lead to spending more money than we intended, forgetting items we meant to buy, or like one Arizona couple, it can be the place you say, "I do." On November 19, Brenda and Dennis Delgado got married...
AZFamily
Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. is founded on kindness, delicious treats in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co. is a Phoenix, AZ-based company founded on the belief in kindness. Their love story began in 2018 with an affectionate nickname. With the two men both being named Chris, they were quickly known as “Dos Chris”. Two years later, they were married! Having both grown up in a family business, they each dreamed of having their own company. Thus, they say-- it was only destiny that as a couple, they created their own. With their bow ties and nickname combined with their love of baking and charcuterie, their company was founded in 2021.
Police: Driver walks away after crashing car through wall in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is trying to locate the individual who allegedly crashed a vehicle through a wall and into a parked car Wednesday night. At around midnight, police were dispatched to 34th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a car crashing into a neighborhood wall and causing extensive property damage.
Couple from Mesa, Arizona will be featured on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight’
Shelley and Michael Pelky from Mesa, Arizona will be featured on ABC’s 'The Great Christmas Light Fight.’ The Valley couple will be featured on the December 5th episode.
Phoenix police car involved in collision
PHOENIX — A Phoenix police vehicle was involved in a collision Friday afternoon with multiple other cars near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. Initial information says that the police vehicle was struck by two cars. Witnesses say they were driving at a high rate of speed. The collision occurred...
One-on-one with legendary Valley chef, Chris Bianco
PHOENIX — The door won't open for 30 minutes, and people are already waiting outside Pizzeria Bianco. The doors open, and people flood in. And Chris Bianco, standing in front of the brick oven, white hair sticking straight up like Albert Einstein, still seems baffled that anyone would show up at all... like he wonders how long his luck will hold out.
scottsdale.org
Local couple writes about cleaning rich folks’ homes
For over 20 years, the husband and wife duo of Connie and Rick Smith have spent their days scrubbing some of the swankiest homes in Scottsdale and Rick recently penned a book about their experiences. The book “Cleaning Homes For The Rich and Famous In Scottsdale, Arizona” hit shelves in...
fox10phoenix.com
Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
12news.com
Phoenix celebrated Thanksgiving in the spring of 1941. Water was the reason why
PHOENIX — As Arizonans enjoy a slice of pie on Thanksgiving, here's a piece of state history that many may not know about. Phoenix once hosted a massive Thanksgiving party... in April. “This story does provide hope things can change quickly," said Douglas Towne, a writer, historian and hydrologist.
