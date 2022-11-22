Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Warren County man killed in Black Friday crash
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A deadly crash killed one in Warren County Friday, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway PAtrol. It happened around 4:43 p.m. on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road near Halls Creek Road in Salem Township. John Cornelius, of Morrow, was driving eastbound in...
I-675 NB reopened following crash in Beavercreek
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash closed a portion of I-675 in Beavercreek on Friday. According to Beavercreek Police, a call came in to authorities to respond at 5:47 p.m. ODOT cameras showed the crash, which closed the interstate around SR-844 at N. Fairfield Road on I-675 northbound. 2NEWS has reached out to Beavercreek Police […]
Police confirm a shot was fired during Dayton Children’s Parade downtown; No one injured
DAYTON — UPDATED @ 9:53 p.m. Police have confirmed that a shot was fired Friday night during the Dayton Children’s parade downtown and officers believe a female juvenile fired a handgun into the air during a fight with another female juvenile, Dayton police Lt. Col. Eric Henderson said at a media briefing after the event was abruptly stopped.
dayton247now.com
Single vehicle rollover crash on I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says there is a single vehicle rollover crash on I-75 near the Dixie Highway exit. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
Pedestrian struck on I-70 West in Englewood is in critical condition, state patrol says
ENGLEWOOD — UPDATE @ 10:46 p.m. A male, who has not been identified by name, reportedly is in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital after he was struck by two different commercial vehicles as he ran from the north into the westbound lanes of I-70 West, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Huber Heights Police take father into custody in connection to son’s shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A family dispute on Thanksgiving ended in shots fired. Huber Heights Police took a father into custody in connection to his son’s shooting. Crews responded to the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive for a reported shooting just after 5 p.m. on Thursday night. Authorities told our 2NEWS crew on scene the […]
dayton247now.com
Woman arrested on reports of waving gun around and firing shots in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman was arrested on Friday after waving a gun around and firing rounds in a Huber Heights neighborhood. On Friday afternoon, Huber Heights Police were dispatched to 4619 Resthaven on reports of a female waving a gun around yelling. More 911 callers said that...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police respond to report of injury crash near I-74
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and firefighters responded to a report of an injury crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday evening near I-74. Click the video player above to watch other Thanksgiving Day headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported crash happened around 6 p.m. on Montana Avenue, near Baltimore Avenue.
WRBI Radio
Medical helicopter called following crash with entrapment
— A medical helicopter was called to a crash with entrapment around 5 pm Thursday on the 9200 block of Oxford Pike. No other details about the wreck are available. Responding agencies included the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Brookville Fire Department, and Franklin County EMS.
Court revives wrongful death claim in Beavercreek Walmart shooting
CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a wrongful death claim against Walmart by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer inside an Ohio store after picking up a pellet rifle from a shelf. Twenty-two-year-old John Crawford III was shot at the Beavercreek store in […]
whio.com
Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park
TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
24-Year-Old Woman Arrested Following A Fiery Car Crash In Warren County (Warren County, WA)
The Washington Police Department responded to a fiery car crash in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24, around 12:18 a.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a vehicle was found inside the lobby area of the Missouri Health & Wealth Dispensary in Washington. A Chevrolet passenger...
Lima police investigating Wednesday shooting
LIMA — Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that took place Wednesday north of the downtown area. At approximately 4:24 p.m. officers from the Lima Police Department responded to a shooting at 800 N. Elizabeth St., where two victims – one male and one female – were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center by paramedics and were reported in stable condition Thursday.
Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — One person has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Springfield late Wednesday night. Crews were called to a motorcycle crash on South Limestone Street at Miller Street around 11:49 p.m., according to Springfield Police. >>1 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton; reports...
At least 1 person hurt after 1 vehicle on its side in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — At least one person is hurt after an accident where a vehicle end up on its side in Huber Heights Thursday night. >>1 man hospitalized after pedestrian strike on WB I-70 in Englewood. Crews were dispatched at around 6:37 p.m. to the area of Harshmanville Road...
Crash causes delays on I-75 NB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash slowed traffic on I-75 northbound on Wednesday. According to dispatch, two cars crashed near West Second Street on I-75 North. Officers from the Dayton Police Department were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT traffic cameras showed several police cars on the […]
