Troy, OH

Fox 19

Warren County man killed in Black Friday crash

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A deadly crash killed one in Warren County Friday, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway PAtrol. It happened around 4:43 p.m. on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road near Halls Creek Road in Salem Township. John Cornelius, of Morrow, was driving eastbound in...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

I-675 NB reopened following crash in Beavercreek

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash closed a portion of I-675 in Beavercreek on Friday. According to Beavercreek Police, a call came in to authorities to respond at 5:47 p.m. ODOT cameras showed the crash, which closed the interstate around SR-844 at N. Fairfield Road on I-675 northbound. 2NEWS has reached out to Beavercreek Police […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton247now.com

Single vehicle rollover crash on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says there is a single vehicle rollover crash on I-75 near the Dixie Highway exit. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Woman arrested after firing weapon in Huber Heights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after she reportedly waved and fired a gun on Friday. According to a release, Huber Heights authorities received a call at 3:01 p.m. to respond to the 4600 block of Resthaven Road in Huber Heights on a report of a woman waving a gun and yelling. Additional […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Cincinnati police respond to report of injury crash near I-74

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and firefighters responded to a report of an injury crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday evening near I-74. Click the video player above to watch other Thanksgiving Day headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported crash happened around 6 p.m. on Montana Avenue, near Baltimore Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

Medical helicopter called following crash with entrapment

— A medical helicopter was called to a crash with entrapment around 5 pm Thursday on the 9200 block of Oxford Pike. No other details about the wreck are available. Responding agencies included the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Brookville Fire Department, and Franklin County EMS.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WDTN

Court revives wrongful death claim in Beavercreek Walmart shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a wrongful death claim against Walmart by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer inside an Ohio store after picking up a pellet rifle from a shelf. Twenty-two-year-old John Crawford III was shot at the Beavercreek store in […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
whio.com

Police arrest 3 in connection to August shooting at Troy park

TROY — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a public park in Miami County earlier this year. The shooting happened at Troy Community Park on Aug. 24. News Center 7 previously reported that just minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, dispatchers received reports...
TROY, OH
The Lima News

Lima police investigating Wednesday shooting

LIMA — Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that took place Wednesday north of the downtown area. At approximately 4:24 p.m. officers from the Lima Police Department responded to a shooting at 800 N. Elizabeth St., where two victims – one male and one female – were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center by paramedics and were reported in stable condition Thursday.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Crash causes delays on I-75 NB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash slowed traffic on I-75 northbound on Wednesday. According to dispatch, two cars crashed near West Second Street on I-75 North. Officers from the Dayton Police Department were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT traffic cameras showed several police cars on the […]
DAYTON, OH

