Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, WashingtonJudyDBellingham, WA
An Oklahoma Tourist Appreciates Washington StateJudyDOklahoma State
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Washington witness startled by green light during Face Time callRoger MarshBellingham, WA
Man arrested in knifepoint robbery in Bellingham
(Both victims) had items taken from them at knifepoint according to police.
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
myeverettnews.com
Busy Start Start To Thanksgiving Morning For Everett Police
Initial report 10:00 AM: It’s been quite the start to the Thanksgiving Holiday for police in Everett, Washington. Just before 7:00 AM multiple officers responded to a report of shots fired at the motel at 100th and Evergreen Way in south Everett. Arriving officers found nearly a dozen shell...
1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Lake Stevens crash
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — One man was killed and two others were hurt in a crash in Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving. At 1:18 p.m., police were called to a fatal crash at State Route 92 and Lake Drive. A man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado heading eastbound on SR...
q13fox.com
Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Whatcom man sent to prison for his role in April 2020 stabbing death
The man was with Kali Marie McConnell when she stabbed her 57-year-old father to death after an argument, court records show.
Ferry staff could have stopped 2 deaths from DUI crash, lawsuit alleges
The families of two people killed by an alleged drunk driver on Whidbey Island have filed a lawsuit in Snohomish County Superior Court against Washington State Ferries, saying ferry crew members could have prevented their deaths. According to the Everett Herald, the lawsuit filed by the families of Sharon Gamble...
myedmondsnews.com
Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
1 Person Died, Another Injured In A Car Crash In Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, WA)
Lake Stevens Police responded to a car crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened at State Route 92 and Lake Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
More details emerge about skeleton found in Ferndale riverbank
Crime scene investigators from Bellingham are assisting with case.
Victims identified in Friday’s plane crash near Snohomish
Four people were killed Friday after a small plane crashed into a field and caught fire near Snohomish, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “With assistance from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators confirmed four fatalities,” spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said in an email Saturday.
Students walk out of Sehome High School to protest gun violence
Sehome High School was among the Whatcom, Skagit, Pierce, Thurston, Clark and Snohomish counties schools that were targets of the false active shooter threats Tuesday.
MyNorthwest.com
False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound
A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
KGMI
Swatting targets schools in Bellingham, Blaine and across region
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Schools in Bellingham and around the region have been targeted with so-called “swatting” reports Tuesday. Whatcom County 911 received a report of shots fired in a classroom at Sehome High School just after 10 a.m. Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown,...
Multiple false reports of school shootings called in across western Washington Tuesday
WASHINGTON, USA — Students across western Washington faced another startling reality as false calls of school shootings came in from Bellingham to Tacoma on Tuesday. “When you have so many false incidents where there’s not a gun present, you’re still scared because you know that’s a possibility that you have to worry about and it shouldn’t be,” said Franklin High School Sophomore Safiya Warsame.
nbcrightnow.com
Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years, police seeking information
SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking information in a cold case after a missing woman's remains were identified over 30 years later. Human remains were located in a remote area of Snohomish County in March of 2022. Dental records identified the remains as Linda Moore, who was reported missing by her family in north Seattle in October of 1990. She was 29 years old.
whatcom-news.com
Partially buried “potential human” remains found along Nooksack River
FERNDALE, Wash. — City of Ferndale Spokesperson Riley Sweeney told Whatcom News via email that city workers were performing an inspection of the river levee along the Nooksack River about 10:40am yesterday, November 21st, in Ferndale when they came upon “potential human remains” partially buried in the riverbank. Sweeney said the remains were discovered on the west side of the river south of the Main Street “Pioneer” bridge.
Skeletal human remains found in sandbank along the Nooksack River
The remains were found Monday morning by public works staff
KGMI
Bellingham Police arrest man for rape of 13-year-old
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police exercised a warrant for the arrest of a young man for raping his 13-year-old cousin last Thanksgiving. A police report states that the girl and her mother first reported the crime last June. They said 19-year-old Nelson Funes Garcia was at their apartment for...
Residents work to save 'Raccoon Lodge' in Port Townsend
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — The "Raccoon Lodge," as it has become known, began as a therapeutic project when Kevin Mason was undergoing cancer treatments earlier this year. "Ideally, I just thought after it's all done and all the construction is through one day I'd see a squirrel poking its head out the window or even a raccoon," said Mason, 75.
