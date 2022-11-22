Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
Wave 3
Doctors watch for ‘tridemic’ spikes after Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Feeling feverish? Got a cough and the sniffles? This year that could signal the onset on a variety of respiratory infections. Some are calling it a “tridemic.”. “If you have young children, RSV is going to be the biggest thing,” Dr. Monalisa Tailor, Norton Healthcare...
wdrb.com
Doctor from Norton Children's Hospital seeing dramatic increase in flu cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at Norton Children's Hospital say they are seeing a dramatic increase in flu cases. Systemwide, Norton says around 60% of the kids they are testing for flu are positive. As of Tuesday morning, 16 children are hospitalized with the flu. Dr. Kris Bryant says you...
WLKY.com
Oldham County high schools install sensors to detect the use of vapes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As vaping among teens skyrockets, one school district in the Louisville area has a new tool to detect it. It's small, yet mighty and installed in bathrooms at all four high schools in Oldham County. The Halo Smart Sensor not only detects vaporizing products, but also fights and loud noises by alerting staff immediately through text and email.
spectrumnews1.com
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It felt like winning the lottery. Weeks after a friend suggested she apply for a new Louisville program for young adults, Tashonna learned she’d been picked to receive $500 each month for a year — support that couldn’t have come at a better time as she pursued a psychology degree while helping out her family.
WLKY.com
Parents call for state to investigate Adair youth detention center, reopen Louisville center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juanisha Saunders says she has not been able to visit or talk to her teenage son since he was transferred to the Adair County Youth Development Center on Nov. 9, two days before a riot at the facility. Each time she calls the facility, she is...
WHAS 11
'They tried everything': Nelson County child dies after choking incident at school
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The Boston community in Nelson County is mourning an 8-year-old child. Landon McCubbins died Monday night after choking on a bouncy ball. "He just loved everyone around him," his aunt Emma McCubbins said. She sat beside Landon's mother Lauren who was almost too upset to speak.
'Deescalate in a timely manner': New safety staff stepping into action when guns found in JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools' (JCPS) new safety team is taking a lead role when guns are found inside school walls. It's all part of the plan the school district implemented this year to better connect with students, providing them familiar faces while keeping them safe. At...
Wave 3
Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others
As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. What you can do with your kids during winter and Thanksgiving breaks. Updated: 6 hours ago. Organizations across Louisville have a couple of activities lined up to keep your...
Louisville police identify man who died in collision on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 61-year-old man is dead after a fatal collision happened Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. in southwest Jefferson County. Police said their investigation revealed Timothy Conkin...
WLKY.com
Woman shot multiple times near St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering after police say she was shot several times on Thanksgiving Day. LMPD says officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex around 9 a.m. along Steeplecrest Circle, just east of the Watterson. Police say the woman was conscious and...
WLKY.com
Mother of Racing Louisville FC star Nadia Nadim killed in crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of Racing Louisville FC star Nadia Nadim has died. In an Instagram post shared this week, Nadim says her mother was hit by a truck Tuesday morning while returning from the gym. Nadim says her mother was 57 years old. This content is imported...
Wave 3
Injury crash confirmed on I-65 in Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters should be aware of a crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. at 112 Northbound right over the overpass. Bullitt County dispatch confirmed this was an injury crash, but it is not known how many...
wdrb.com
Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
Wave 3
Couple arrested for abuse of infant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A St. Matthews couple has been charged with abusing a two-month-old baby. Issac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police. Arrest reports say Decker and Stovall were caring for the infant girl, Stovall’s daughter, when the child suffered a...
wdrb.com
City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
WLKY.com
East Louisville diner stepping up to give underserved community members Thanksgiving meal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Louisville restaurant is working to make sure local families have Thanksgiving dinner. For the past few days, it's been all hands on deck at the Goose Creek Diner in the Westport Plaza. Restaurant staff have been showing up bright and early, each and every day, to prepare 333 turkey dinners.
Woman shot multiple times near Oxmoor mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center the morning of Thanksgiving. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, according to an LMPD press release.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person killed after hitting utility pole on Eastern Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed after hitting a utility pole in a late night crash Tuesday. According to the coroner, Merril D. Kragel, 18, died from blunt force trauma due to a single car crash. Louisville Metro police said it...
'Treated like a dog in a cage': Louisville families call for change at juvenile detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville parents are worried for their kids' safety, specifically those being housed at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they were called to assist, responding to a riot at Adair Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 11. The state Justice & Public Safety...
