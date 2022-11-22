ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 51-48 overtime loss to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK — Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) fell to Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4) 51-48 in overtime on Saturday. Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 28-for-40 passes for 449 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Eric Gray finished with 161 yards on 28 carries, while junior wide receiver Marvin Mims caught five passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Notable milestones in Texas Tech's 51-48 victory over Oklahoma

Texas Tech achieved several notable milestones in its 51-48 comeback overtime victory over Oklahoma on Saturday night in each team's regular season finale. It was also completed the first regular season for head coaches Joey McGuire and Brent Venables at their respective programs. Note: Some of these stats were supplied by Texas Tech Athletics. Here's a list of the milestones:
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

OU-Texas Tech: Live game thread

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Sooners can lock up a winning season for the 24th year in a row with a victory tonight. But they'll have to do so against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in front of a hostile crowd. "We've got a great challenge now finishing out the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KTBS

Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
travelawaits.com

The Charming Oklahoma Town That Transports You To A Victorian-Era Christmas

In the early evening hours of December, the red-brick cobbled streets of the territorial-themed small town of Guthrie, Oklahoma, were alive with the sound of carolers. With the clatter of turn-of-the-century carriages and the clopping of horse hooves on the streets combined with the smell of warmed spiced cider, the crowds of people dressed in their finest Victorian attire do not seem out of place at all.
GUTHRIE, OK
southwestledger.news

Canoo plans EV plant in OKC, battery module plant in Pryor

Oklahoma City is getting a new car plant years after General Motors shut down its manufacturing facility on the southeastern side of town. Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo announced plans to construct a plant that is strategically located with easy access to roads and rail. Employment will reach more than 500 workers, and Canoo said it expects to produce up to 20,000 vehicles by the end of next year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wdnonline.com

Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution

John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

UCO facing three Title IX lawsuits, two others dismissed

In the last 18 months, five lawsuits have been filed in federal court alleging Title IX violations by the University of Central Oklahoma. Three are still ongoing, while two others have been dismissed. Most recently, in September, three members of the women’s track and field team filed a class action complaint alleging UCO violated Title IX — which prohibits sexual discrimination and sexual…
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City

When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Car wash some call an institution in OKC will close doors after decades in business

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car was some call an institution in Oklahoma City will be closing its doors after decades in business. Red Carpet Car Wash is in the process of closing its Pennsylvania Avenue location. For over three decades, the Red Carpet Car Wash sat on the corner of Penn but owners said that could change in the next few years because of the growing development across the street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

247Sports

