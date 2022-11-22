Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 5 most expensive homes sell for in Atascadero the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Atascadero that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the past week. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $799,800. The average price per square foot ended up at $376.
Black Friday shoppers flocked to downtown Paso Robles in search of deals
Black Friday shoppers flocked to downtown Paso Robles in search of deals, Christmas presents and things they didn’t even know they needed.
Looking for holiday fun in SLO County? Here are 12 ways to celebrate the season
From Christmas parades and spectacular light displays to visits with Santa Claus, here’s your guide to everything to see and do in SLO County this holiday season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Templeton: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Nov. 13
The median price per square foot for a home in Templeton in the past three weeks was $463. That’s the same price as the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is North Coast SLO County, where the median price per square foot in the last three weeks was $578.
kcbx.org
"It might take years": Shell Beach staircase to be removed and replaced
A few miles north of the popular tourist destination, Pismo Beach, lies a small cove hidden among towering bluffs. It's called Shell Beach, and it's beloved by locals and visitors alike — but it’s been inaccessible for more than a year now. Its only staircase is actively crumbling, meaning it won’t be open to the public anytime soon.
kprl.com
Light Up Downtown Paso 11.25.2022
Tonight, main street lights up downtown for the holidays. That annual event gets underway at five thirty this afternoon. Kevin Will counts down the tree lighting this afternoon here on KPRL. Then they throw the switch and light up the downtown city park. Then everyone sings Christmas carols by the gazebo. That kicks off the holiday season in Paso Robles.
Red Light Roundup 11/14 – 11/20/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 14, 2022. 00:43— Heriberto Salazarperez,...
Have SLO shoppers lost interest in Black Friday? ‘I don’t see any point’
The National Retail Federation predicts that a record-breaking 166 million people will shop over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Beloved SLO County caregivers moved 4 times in 5 years in struggle to find local housing
“We really hope we won’t ever have to move again,” Sandra Gonzales said.
New Times
SLO city seeks receiver to clean up property neighboring homeless shelter
Long-simmering concerns about a "dangerous" property located next door to the 40 Prado Homeless Center in San Luis Obispo have now spilled into court. The city of SLO filed a lawsuit in September against local landowner William Sievers—asking a judge to appoint a receiver to take over his 2.2-acre lot and address a "never-ending litany of health and safety concerns" there.
Lompoc encouraging people to shop small this Saturday
Multiple Lompoc businesses are offering discounts and special offers on Saturday, and shoppers who visit select stores have a chance to win raffle prizes.
UPDATE: Second fire at Heritage Ranch home overnight
After containing the flames last night, another fire broke out in the same Heritage Ranch home early this morning. Fire crews are on the scene now.
Hundreds of families line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County gave out chicken, eggs, cheese, produce, and larger families received a whole turkey.
pasoroblesdailynews.com
New 30-minute parking spaces going up downtown
– The City of Paso Robles is adding 19 new 30-minute parking spaces to the downtown area in time for the holiday shopping season. Tuesday, city crews changed signs and repainted curbs to move some 30-minute parking spaces, and add others. The 30-minute parking spaces will give residents time to...
Morro Bay Harbor Patrol rescues swimmer near Morro Bay sandspit
“She was pretty wiped out,” a Morro Bay Harbor Patrol officer said of the swimmer.
calcoastnews.com
Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County
A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
calcoastnews.com
The bodies of two SLO residents found under brush
A day after a vehicle crashed in San Luis Obispo, officers found a dog and later two SLO residents deceased in a nearby creek bed. On Monday, at about 5:30 p.m., the car reportedly struck a curb, a street sign and the abutment of a bridge in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive. Investigators did not suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Officers completed a traffic collision report, and the car was towed, police said.
Jack Creek Farms Welcomes You to their Christmas Tree Farm
PASO ROBLES — Starting Friday, Nov. 25 Jack Creek Farms located on Highway 46 West will be offering a new experience for families — they will officially be opening their Christmas Tree Farm to the public. Since the late 1950s, Jack Creek Farms has been a family tradition...
Flowers placed to remember San Luis Obispo residents found dead near crash site
Flowers now sit at the site of a crash that may have claimed the lives of two San Luis Obispo residents.
