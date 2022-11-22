ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Osos, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
SANTA MARIA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Templeton: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Nov. 13

The median price per square foot for a home in Templeton in the past three weeks was $463. That’s the same price as the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is North Coast SLO County, where the median price per square foot in the last three weeks was $578.
TEMPLETON, CA
kcbx.org

"It might take years": Shell Beach staircase to be removed and replaced

A few miles north of the popular tourist destination, Pismo Beach, lies a small cove hidden among towering bluffs. It's called Shell Beach, and it's beloved by locals and visitors alike — but it’s been inaccessible for more than a year now. Its only staircase is actively crumbling, meaning it won’t be open to the public anytime soon.
PISMO BEACH, CA
kprl.com

Light Up Downtown Paso 11.25.2022

Tonight, main street lights up downtown for the holidays. That annual event gets underway at five thirty this afternoon. Kevin Will counts down the tree lighting this afternoon here on KPRL. Then they throw the switch and light up the downtown city park. Then everyone sings Christmas carols by the gazebo. That kicks off the holiday season in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/14 – 11/20/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 14, 2022. 00:43— Heriberto Salazarperez,...
ATASCADERO, CA
New Times

SLO city seeks receiver to clean up property neighboring homeless shelter

Long-simmering concerns about a "dangerous" property located next door to the 40 Prado Homeless Center in San Luis Obispo have now spilled into court. The city of SLO filed a lawsuit in September against local landowner William Sievers—asking a judge to appoint a receiver to take over his 2.2-acre lot and address a "never-ending litany of health and safety concerns" there.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
pasoroblesdailynews.com

New 30-minute parking spaces going up downtown

– The City of Paso Robles is adding 19 new 30-minute parking spaces to the downtown area in time for the holiday shopping season. Tuesday, city crews changed signs and repainted curbs to move some 30-minute parking spaces, and add others. The 30-minute parking spaces will give residents time to...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County

A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

The bodies of two SLO residents found under brush

A day after a vehicle crashed in San Luis Obispo, officers found a dog and later two SLO residents deceased in a nearby creek bed. On Monday, at about 5:30 p.m., the car reportedly struck a curb, a street sign and the abutment of a bridge in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive. Investigators did not suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Officers completed a traffic collision report, and the car was towed, police said.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

