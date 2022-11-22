Recycle holiday lights right with collection drive

Don’t throw out your broken string lights this season. Recycle them through the city’s special collection drive! Lights cannot go in curbside recycle carts or mixed recycling dumpsters. They get tangled in equipment, causing delays and damage at the Recycle Center.

String lights, extension cords, light sensors, power strips, timers, electric candles, other electronics and household batteries can be taken to the city’s Electronic Recycling Center year-round. Each winter, Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works is partners with businesses in Fayette County to host a special collection drive, making it even more convenient for residents to properly dispose of these items. This is the fifth annual holiday lights drive. Approximately 2,400 pounds of lights and other small electronics were collected for recycling last year.

“The holiday light collection program continues to impress,” says Environmental Quality and Public Works Commissioner Nancy Albright. “Residents are able to recycle their holiday electronic waste at convenient drop-off points while keeping these items out of our Recycle Center.”

Collection bins will be at the following locations from Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, through Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023:

Crank & Boom – 1210 Manchester St. and 3101 Clays Mill Road #301

Good Foods Coop – 455-D Southland Dr.

Kre8Now Makerspace – 305 Codell Dr.

John's Run/Walk Shop – 317 S. Ashland Ave and 3735 Palomar Centre Dr. Suite 140

Lexington Children’s Theatre – 418 W. Short St.

Lyric Theater – 300 E Third St.

Perspectives – 352 Longview Plaza

Pivot Brewing – 1400 Delaware Avenue

Visit Lex – 215 W Main St., Unit 75

West Sixth Brewery – 501 W Sixth St.

Wild Birds Unlimited – 152 N Locust Hill Dr.

Lights can also be taken directly to the Electronics Recycling Center, 1306 Versailles Road. Visit lexingtonk.gov/eWaste for hours of operation. This facility operates six-days a week, year-round, though the schedule is adjusted for holidays. Collection sites continue to be added. For an up-to-date list, visit lexingtonky.gov/Lights or follow @LiveGreenLex on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. To request a drop-off bin for your business, email LiveGreen@LexingtonKY.gov.

