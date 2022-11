Reduced Service on November 24 & 25

Due to reduced ridership over Thanksgiving, Metro's service is reduced on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25.

On Thursday, November 24, buses follow HOLIDAY schedules on the following routes:

2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67 and 68

Route 80 operates a shortened Weekend Recess schedule. Final scheduled trip departs Memorial Union at 9:15p.

Routes 81-84 do not operate.

On Friday, November 25, buses follow SATURDAY schedules on the following routes:

2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67, 68 and 78

Routes 55 and 75 will operate weekday schedules.

Route 80 operates a shortened Weekday Recess schedule. Final scheduled trip departs Memorial Union at 1115p.

Routes 81-84 do not operate.

Paratransit Standing Rides Canceled

All standing paratransit rides will be canceled on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides to travel on these dates.

Customer Service Hours

Metro's customer service center will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on both dates. Metro's administration office will be closed.

For more information, contact Metro's customer service center at (608) 266-4466 or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.