NBC Los Angeles
Goal of the World Cup? Brazil's Richarlison Breaks Out Insane Scissor Kick Vs. Serbia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. We may have an early favorite for best goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On Day 5 of the Qatar-hosted tournament, Brazil forward Richarlison had a moment of...
NBC Los Angeles
Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0
The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
