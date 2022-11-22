ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0

The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...

