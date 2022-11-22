Read full article on original website
The TVLine Performer of the Week: Christina Applegate
THE PERFORMER | Christina Applegate THE SHOW | Dead to Me THE EPISODE | “We’ve Reached the End” (Nov. 17, 2022) THE PERFORMANCE | Before we even laid eyes on the Netflix dark comedy’s series finale, Applegate had already been turning in some of her funniest and most heartfelt work in Season 3’s preceding nine episodes. But in Episode 10, aka the show’s swan song, the beloved TV vet cleared her own very high bar, delivering the best performance of her career in the process. The prospect of Applegate’s Jen losing her partner in literal crime Judy (Linda Cardellini) to cancer infused Dead to Me‘s final season...
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer reveals why David Hyde Pierce won't join revival
Kelsey Grammer admits David Hyde Pierce didn't want to return for the 'Frasier' revival. The 67-year-old actor is reprising his role as Frasier Crane in a sequel series to the beloved 'Cheers' spin-off, but David - who played his younger brother Niles in the sitcom - has decided not to get involved.
Sir Tom Jones recovering after second hip replacement
Sir Tom Jones has had a second hip replacement. The 82-year-old singer had hip surgery in 2017, and he's now revealed via social media that he's on the mend after undergoing a second hip replacement. The 'Delilah' hitmaker wrote on Instagram: "Papa has two new hips now! For all those...
Keira Knightley Looks Like the Definition of Ethereal in This Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Once again, Keira Knightley has made our week with a rare, jaw-dropping red carpet-appearance! On Nov 24, the Love Actually star and her husband of nearly a decade James Righton attended the launch dinner for A Magazine curated by Erdem, which was an exclusive event where Erdem partnered with MatchesFashion. Held at the esteemed Sessions Arts Club in London, Knightley arrived in a showstopping and ethereal white gown no one could take their eyes off of. See the rare red carpet photos below: In the photos, we see Knightley looking stunning in a form-fitting white lace gown, with small ruffles draped throughout...
Sir Cliff Richard limits tour dates due to 'strain' of touring
Sir Cliff Richard doesn't do long tours because of the "strain" on his vocal cords. The 82-year-old music legend will embark on 'The Blue Sapphire Tour' next November, eight shows kicking off with a mini-residency at the London Eventim Apollo between November 6 and 12. He said: “It’s not a...
Kourtney Kardashian keeps her son's hair in a secret drawer
Kourtney Kardashian keeps her son's hair in a drawer. The 43-year-old reality star - who is now married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker - is mother to Mason, 12, Penelope, 10 and seven-year-old Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick and revealed that she "didn't cut" her youngest's hair until he turned five and likes to "smell" his old braid often after deciding to keep it stored away in a secret drawer.
BTS star RM taps Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak and more for debut solo album
BTS star RM has recruited Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak and Mahalia for his debut solo album, ‘Indigo’. The 28-year-old rapper has unveiled the starry list of collaborators on the eagerly-awaited 10-track LP, which arrives on December 2. The legendary Erykah appears on the opening track 'Yun', followed by...
Bob Dylan's publisher offers refunds over book signature blunder
Bob Dylan fans have been offered refunds after publishers of the star's new book admitted "hand-signed" copies actually featured a printed replica of his autograph. The music legend's new tome 'The Philosophy of Modern Song' was released on November 1 and Dylan devotees were given the chance to buy $600 copies featuring his signature with 900 of the limited editions being made available to purchase - however, some fans complained that they weren't convinced by the authenticity of the star's scrawl.
Ayda Field 'kind of afraid' to go out
Ayda Field is "kind of afraid" to go out following the COVID-19 pandemic. The 43-year-old actress - who has Teddy, nine, Charlie, seven, Coco, three, and two-year-old Beau with husband Robbie Williams - spent so long just with her immediate family during the global health crisis, she gets "freaked out" in crowds.
Tommy Fury encourages Tom Brady to turn to reality TV in search for love
Tommy Fury has encouraged Tom Brady to look for love on a reality TV show. The 23-year-old boxer - whose older brother is world champion Tyson Fury - is expecting his first child with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague after they met on the UK's ITV2 dating show 'Love Island' three years ago, and he suggested it could be a good route for the NFL legend after his split from Gisele Bündchen.
