North Platte businesses celebrate Small Shop Saturday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Black Friday isn’t the only day you can get deals; Small Shop Saturday will be in full effect starting Saturday morning. Small businesses in North Plattes will participate, and some will offer even better deals on Saturday than they did on Friday. The North Platte...
Shop Small North Platte Passport back for Shop Small Saturday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-If you need more incentive to support small businesses, the North Platte Chamber and its members are bringing back the Shop Small North Platte Passport in conjunction with Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 26. Individuals will visit the 26 participating businesses and get their passports stamped. They will...
North Platte Public Transit to close for Thanksgiving holiday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-City of North Platte Public transit will be closed Nov. 24-26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal operations will resume on Nov. 28. Contact public transit at 308-532-1370.
Trap, Neuter, Return of North Platte helps return Aurora home
It looked like her cat, and when Sarah Gregg gently reached out, the cat gave her hand a head bump and she knew. It was Aurora. Trap, Neuter, Return co-founder Sami Erickson said the reunion was emotional as Gregg identified her long-lost cat. Aurora had been missing for about 28 months.
Accident in North Platte causes car to flip
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department responded to an accident on Wednesday afternoon after a three-car crash resulted in one car flipping onto its side. Authorities said a Hyundai was traveling northbound, turning from Jeffers Street onto Second Street, when it was struck by a car...
Mid-Plains Community College Winterim classes start Dec. 12
Registration is open for winterim classes at Mid-Plains Community College. Winterim is the period between the end of the fall term and start of the spring semester. Classes will begin Dec. 12 and will finish by Jan. 12. The month-long courses offer a unique opportunity to earn credits in a...
Great Plains Health: Smart hygiene can help families prevent respiratory illnesses
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.– Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory illnesses are rising within our community and across the country. As families travel for the holidays, it is key to understand the impact of these viruses and how to limit germ exposure so families can protect each other.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Anvo De Villiers, 37, North Platte and Nastassja Thelma Louw, 34, North Platte. Kody Austin Funk, 26, Sutherland and KyAnn Jessy Kreutzer, 24, Sutherland. James Michael Pettry, 34, Tryon and Jacinda Desiree Perez, 40, Tryon. Tyler Dean Holbrook, 37, Lincoln and Heather Dawn Cheever, 36, North Platte. Jonathan Dean Knepp,...
🎥 Police release more details on North Platte standoff
Police have released more details regarding a standoff incident in North Platte on Sunday. North Platte police said at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check on a male subject who was reportedly acting erratically in the area of Anna Ave. and Buffalo Bill Ave. Officers located the subject, who was brandishing a golf club.
