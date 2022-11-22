Read full article on original website
Monmouth City Council Approves Purchase of Land to House New Water Treatment Facility
Monmouth City Council has approved the purchase of two acres of farmland north of town to house a new water treatment facility says Mayor Rod Davies:. “It is going to be the site for a new well, a new water treatment plant, and eventually a new elevated water storage tank or a water tower. The city received a $2 million grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. It is part of the Regional Economic Development grant and Rebuild Illinois Regional Economic Development grant. As part of that $2 million grant, we will be drilling a new well and then the acquisition of this site for $100,000 is also part of that grant. In the future the next step will be the water treatment plant and that will be a $3 to $4 million project.”
October unemployment rate in Knox County down from a year ago but up from September
Knox County saw an increase in its unemployment rate for the month of October. According to data released this week by the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the unemployment rate in the county was 5.2 percent. That is 0.2 percent better than the same month from a year ago but...
Knox County Board approves nearly $1.5M ARPA grant funding for Hunger Collaborative Project
Knox County Board members this week approved the granting of nearly $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to the Galesburg Community Foundation for their Hunger Collaborative Project. The coalition of 27 non-profit organizations would look deeper than just feeding the hungry in trying to find the root causes...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
Heather Acerra running for Galesburg City Council in Ward 5
Heather Acerra, a local businesswoman who co-founded building toy company Lux Blox, will run for Galesburg City Council in April. Acerra made the announcement Wednesday, setting up a contest between her and Ward 5 incumbent Jaclyn Smith-Esters, although there is still time for other candidates to pick up signatures. Acerra...
Knox County Board could award GCF with $1.4M to address hunger in the county
A significant amount of American Rescue Plan Act fund dollars could be granted to the Galesburg Community Foundation Wednesday night to help battle hunger in Knox County. The Knox County Board could approve a donation of over $1.428 million towards the foundation’s Hunger Collaborative Project. The project was created...
Galesburg Aldermen considering streetlights for Lake Storey Road
Galesburg City Council on Monday night will discuss installing street lights between West Lake Storey Road and U.S. 150 along where the new multi-use path will go. Attendees of a public information meeting made the suggestion. Staff examined lighting in this area and found gaps of 1,000 to 2,000 feet...
‘Fearless, ultra-demanding’: Students remember Galesburg band director Sally Rynott
A longtime former Galesburg High School band director described as a brilliant musician with a fierce personality is being remembered for her life-altering impact on hundreds of former students. Sally Rynott, affectionately known as “Sgt. Sal” for her intense leadership style, died Monday, Nov. 21 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice...
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
OSF to give employees pay raises
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria-based OSF HealthCare is giving everyone a raise. OSF says its minimum wage will go from $15 an hour, to $16, effective Sunday, with that going up to just over $18 in the Chicago Metro area. It says also that every employee within eligible job classifications...
Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College
The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
Galesburg Fire fights compactor blaze at Derby Industries
Galesburg Fire responded to a structure fire on Tuesday night at Derby Industries. Crews were dispatched just before 7:30 p.m. to 1033 Enterprise Drive. All three stations and 11 personnel on duty responded to the building where smoke could be seen coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building.
Pekin mayor Luft isn't running for re-election. He'll support Burress in her bid to 'stop the infighting'
Believing the time is right for him to step away from office, Pekin Mayor Mark Luft has opted against running for re-election in favor of supporting a bid by outgoing Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress. Luft admitted last month's move by the council to fire city manager Mark Rothert was...
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Galesburg Rescue Mission exceeds Sharathon goal, provides update on relocation
The 39th annual Harvest Time Sharathon was a success. Darrell Grimm, interim director of the Galesburg Rescue Mission & Women’s Shelter, reports $51,365 in donations were pledged during Saturday’s event hosted by WGIL Radio. Grimm tells WGIL, “Our goal was $50,000, so we’re thrilled to exceed our goal.”...
This Underground Illinois House Is Pretty Cheap And Kind Of Creepy
This is the latest find from the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. That account highlights some of the more peculiar listings of Zillow, and it turns out a lot of them are right here in Illinois. This one is from Deer Creek, Illinois, a small city about 30 minutes east of...
Midwest river towns looking for answers after forever chemicals found in water
CORDOVA, Ill. — This fall, the towns and rural farmsteads along the Mississippi River received alarming news about their drinking water. Chemicals from a large 3M factory north of Cordova found a way into the river and their wells. The facility employs about 500 people and makes the adhesives...
Mercer County Firearm Deer Hunting Totals From First Weekend
Mercer County hunters harvested 509 deer during the first firearm season Nov. 18-20. That number compares to 538 last year. Statewide, 52,354 deer were harvested during the first weekend compared to 48,964 last year. Other first weekend totals—283 in Henderson, 275 in Henry, 737 in Knox, 408 in Rock Island,...
Cash reported stolen from bar in southeastern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,000 in cash was reportedly taken in the burglary of a southeastern Galesburg tavern Sunday morning. Police were called to The Store, 497 E. Berrien St., at 10:47 a.m. where the owner said the theft took place at some point after the bar closed at 2 a.m. He said that $1,334 in cash had been in a bag in a cupboard, with only employees knowing the location.
‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says
A Muscatine company that operates a large, gas-powered dryer to process sand that it sells has failed for decades to obtain permits to update and operate it, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Northern Filter Media has operated just south of Muscatine for more than a hundred years, processing sand and gravel to […] The post ‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
