Galesburg, IL

977wmoi.com

Monmouth City Council Approves Purchase of Land to House New Water Treatment Facility

Monmouth City Council has approved the purchase of two acres of farmland north of town to house a new water treatment facility says Mayor Rod Davies:. “It is going to be the site for a new well, a new water treatment plant, and eventually a new elevated water storage tank or a water tower. The city received a $2 million grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. It is part of the Regional Economic Development grant and Rebuild Illinois Regional Economic Development grant. As part of that $2 million grant, we will be drilling a new well and then the acquisition of this site for $100,000 is also part of that grant. In the future the next step will be the water treatment plant and that will be a $3 to $4 million project.”
MONMOUTH, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales

The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
KNOX COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday

Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

OSF to give employees pay raises

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria-based OSF HealthCare is giving everyone a raise. OSF says its minimum wage will go from $15 an hour, to $16, effective Sunday, with that going up to just over $18 in the Chicago Metro area. It says also that every employee within eligible job classifications...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College

The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
wrmj.com

Mercer County Firearm Deer Hunting Totals From First Weekend

Mercer County hunters harvested 509 deer during the first firearm season Nov. 18-20. That number compares to 538 last year. Statewide, 52,354 deer were harvested during the first weekend compared to 48,964 last year. Other first weekend totals—283 in Henderson, 275 in Henry, 737 in Knox, 408 in Rock Island,...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Cash reported stolen from bar in southeastern Galesburg

GALESBURG — Over $1,000 in cash was reportedly taken in the burglary of a southeastern Galesburg tavern Sunday morning. Police were called to The Store, 497 E. Berrien St., at 10:47 a.m. where the owner said the theft took place at some point after the bar closed at 2 a.m. He said that $1,334 in cash had been in a bag in a cupboard, with only employees knowing the location.
GALESBURG, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says

A Muscatine company that operates a large, gas-powered dryer to process sand that it sells has failed for decades to obtain permits to update and operate it, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Northern Filter Media has operated just south of Muscatine for more than a hundred years, processing sand and gravel to […] The post ‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MUSCATINE, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
