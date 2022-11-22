ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Hot Stove remains quiet

As expected, it was a pretty quiet Thanksgiving Day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Despite the holiday, there were a few rumblings from around the league in the form of free agent rumors. The Yankees are reportedly doing their due diligence on a number of top line...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Los Angeles Angels Hunter Renfroe's Wife, Courtney Renfroe

The Los Angeles Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on November 22, 2022. The MLB player’s fans and wife both embraced the decision with open arms. Hunter Renfroe’s wife, Courtney Renfroe, also welcomed the move through her social media. Hunter married his long-time girlfriend in 2015, and the couple is still madly in love after all these years. Fans are curious to know more about Hunter Renfroe’s personal life. Therefore, we reveal the entire background of his wife in this Courtney Renfroe wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Pedro wants Red Sox to make these moves

This story was excerpted from Ian Browne's Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With the Hot Stove season in full motion, Red Sox fans are still waiting for the club’s first big move. From there, other dominoes will follow.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees might've landed a bullpen steal from the Pirates

According to general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner, the New York Yankees are actively looking for bullpen arms on the market. “We have a really good starting rotation. That doesn’t mean we aren’t going to be looking. We are going to look at everything as we always do. We had some big hits [injuries] in the bullpen, there is no doubt we need to look at the bullpen.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Rangers hire Maddux as pitching coach, Moore as advisor

The Texas Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach Wednesday, and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department. Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy's staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Philly

Phillies give out $296,255 as part of 2022 postseason pool

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A full share for National League champion Philadelphia Phillies came to $296,255. The Phillies divided $25.8 million into 72 full shares, 15.03 partial shares and $20,000 in cash awards. The Phillies' eight postseason home games generated $78 million in economic impact for Philadelphia, which included $49 million spent in Philadelphia.Meanwhile, a full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
batterypower.com

Being thankful for the Braves and life in 2022

This year didn’t end on the same high note for the Atlanta Braves and its fanbase as it did last year. That unfortunate ending doesn’t mean that there aren’t things to be thankful for this year. On the contrary, this year the Braves provided us with a lot to be thankful for throughout the season.
ATLANTA, GA
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings DT Heads to Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are 5-6 through 11 games in 2022, a whisker away from the NFC’s final playoff seed. Atlanta was supposed to be in NFL’s cellar, according to pundits, before the season began, so the near-.500 mark is somewhat impressive. And just 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed, the Falcons made a roster move on Monday, adding former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off waivers from the Houston Texans.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Hot Stove open thread

Before we get to Wednesday’s headlines, we here at Battery Power would like to wish you all a very Happy Thanksgiving. Here is the biggest headlines from the day around Major League Baseball. Dan Szymborski released his very early ZiPS projected standings for 2023 and the Atlanta Braves appear...

