Former Pierre City Hall demolished to make way for new development (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–The former Pierre City Hall was demolished Tuesday to make way for a new development project. Mayor Steve Harding says the development has been years in the making….. The developer, Hegg Companies from Sioux Falls, plans to turn the space into an 80-room hotel, a 60-unit apartment...
/ Locked in Battle: Jones County Hunters have Unique Hunt
Best friends, Paul Thomas, a Murdo native, and John Grobecker, from Vail, Colo. came across two bucks engaged in a fight while on an afternoon hunt. Paul and John will have the deer mounted as a set; forever locked in battle.
Avera receives $2.5 million in federal money for rural nurse shortage
South Dakota-based Avera Health recently received over $2.5 million to address nursing and health care workforce shortages in rural South Dakota through virtual nursing and education. The funding comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. South Dakota’s nursing shortage is years in the […] The post Avera receives $2.5 million in federal money for rural nurse shortage appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Okaton, South Dakota: A Failed Railway Town and Tourist Trap
Okaton, South Dakota lies just off Interstate 90, which travels east to west throughout the entire United States. This was once a functioning, albeit small, country town like many others near the same stretch of road. Now, however, it has turned into nothing but a ghost town with a minuscule population and many buildings that have either completely fallen apart or are on their way.
South Dakota school district receives surprise $1.5 million gift
WHITE RIVER, S.D.–A rural western South Dakota school district is one of several across the country to receive a surprise donation from billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. White River School District got $1.5 million from Scott about a month ago. Scott, who has a 4% stake in Amazon, has donated...
