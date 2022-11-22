ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

One man dies after vehicles stolen in carjacking collide. Mississippi Capitol Police investigating.

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
One man is dead after two vehicles stolen at gunpoint earlier in the day were part of a three-vehicle collision in Jackson Sunday.

Capitol Police responded to a call Sunday that was in reference to a carjacking near Arlington Street in Jackson.

Upon arrival, officers were made aware of two armed males who approached two unarmed subjects demanding keys to their vehicles and other personal items. The armed subjects then stole the vehicles, a Hyundai Sonata and Toyota Camry.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Jackson Police responded to a call regarding shots fired and a collision between the two vehicles listed above and a third vehicle, according to a release from Capitol Police.

Jakobi Beauchamp, 18, was found lying in the street after the Sonata burst into flame at Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said Monday she found no gunshot wounds during her preliminary examination and that Beauchamp’s death appears to be as result of the crash.

If anyone has any details about either incident, please contact Capitol Police at 601-359-3125. All tips are anonymous.

Jackson, MS
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content.

