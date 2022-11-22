Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing his father with a knife
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - According to court documents, 38-year-old Robert Isaac Carr allegedly used a knife to kill his father, Robert W. Carr, in Massena Tuesday. Police said the body of the 66-year-old victim was found lying in the front yard of 9 Tracy Street in the village Tuesday morning.
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) -State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road in St. Lawrence County. A State Police officials said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they were called to Pray Road for a suspicious complaint. The scene was about halfway between Ogdensburg...
Marilyn F. Scozzafava, 85, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn F. Scozzafava, 85, passed away on Thursday in Canton. A celebration of life will be announced early next week and arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Terry E. Wilcox, 75, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Terry E. Wilcox, 75, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete with Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc.
Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
Sharon M. Cree, 71, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Sharon M. Cree, 71, of St. Regis Road, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Lahey Clinic Hospital in Burlington, Massachusetts. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no services.
Roger A. Pomainville, 81, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Roger A. Pomainville, 81, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Meadowview Nursing Home in Plattsburgh. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, however are incomplete at this time.
Ann M. Spies, 63, of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Ann M. Spies, 63, of Stine Rd., passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on August 8, 1959 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, she was a daughter of Donald John and Elizabeth May Hunter Ayen. She attended Redwood and Alexandria Bay Schools and later obtained her GED.
Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, died peacefully at his home. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following in the Chapel at 3:00pm. A full obituary will be published...
Norma Jean Fitzgerald, 75, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Norma Jean Fitzgerald, 75, of Main Street, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Massena Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
Ricky J. Allen, 62, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ricky J. Allen, 62, of Center Street, passed away on November 21, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital after injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident. Ricky was born on April 13, 1960, in Massena, the son of the late Robert and Gladys (Bero) Allen. He...
Robert W. Carr, 66, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Robert W. Carr, 66, of Tracy Street tragically passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, passed away peacefully November 20, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Born May 11, 1943 in Renovo, PA to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Wadsworth) Mincer. Doc moved with his...
Waide J. Belile, 65, of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vermont (WWNY) - Waide J. Belile age 65, passed away peacefully Wednesday November 23 2022 surrounded by family and friends. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Full obituary to follow.
Leo Waldrif, of Chase Mills
CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - The family of Leo Waldrif are saddened to report his untimely passing on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The arrangements are incomplete at this time, and are under the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington.
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
Eugene ‘Gene’ Milton Long
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gene Long passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2022. He leaves a legacy of love to all the lives he touched. He was born in Oneonta, New York, April 15, 1929. He graduated from Oneonta High School lettering in football, basketball and baseball. Hoping to pursue his passion for football he attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. After a term he changed his focus and enrolled at Cortland State Teachers College. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he received the rank of Captain.
Where can Watertown warming centers be built? It’s a topic for updating zoning ordinances
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ”The unfortunate and the hard part about codes and zoning is, you have to look at your book ends, meaning what could be,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith. And it’s what could be that has Smith concerned. In the city’s draft zoning...
Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
Laurie L. Countryman, 54, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Laurie L. Countryman, 54, of Philadelphia, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her family at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Laurie was born on July 4,1968 in Lowville, the daughter of Malcolm and Sharon (Myers) Campbell. She was a 1986 graduate of...
