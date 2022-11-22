Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Trinity High School swimmers talk about the new season
Trinity High School swimmers were eager to share their thoughts on the coming season earlier this month during Winter Media Day at Cumberland Valley High School. Here are Shamrocks swimmers Ryan Lee and Kari Powell talking about their team:
Watch: Central Dauphin senior swimmers talk about lowering times, districts and new teammates
Central Dauphin swimmers shared their thoughts on the upcoming season during Winter Media Day held at Cumberland Valley High School earlier this month.
Playoff race showdowns, with previews and picks for Ohio State-Michigan and USC-Notre Dame: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this edition of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are looking at the two most important games in the College Football Playoff race: Ohio State-Michigan and Notre-Dame USC. First, they whittle down the field of playoff contenders to seven, and discuss...
Bishop McDevitt establishes early tone, dominates Manheim Central for District 3 4A title repeat
Marquese Williams talked about tone, as in which Bishop McDevitt player would deliver it and therefore alter the mood of this anticipated District 3 4A football championship. Turns out, Williams was first to the bell, but the Crusaders’ running back had an entire ensemble of standouts to run with.
‘I have a chip on my shoulder’: McDevitt star Tyshawn Russell says leading into District Championship game
Most high school athletes will only dream of having the season Tyshawn Russell has had this season but Russell is not most high school athletes. The McDevitt two-way star is leading the Crusaders in receiving yards with 1,124 on the season. Russell also leads McDevitt in receiving touchdowns with 16 total and 3 last week against Twin Valley.
