‘I have a chip on my shoulder’: McDevitt star Tyshawn Russell says leading into District Championship game

Most high school athletes will only dream of having the season Tyshawn Russell has had this season but Russell is not most high school athletes. The McDevitt two-way star is leading the Crusaders in receiving yards with 1,124 on the season. Russell also leads McDevitt in receiving touchdowns with 16 total and 3 last week against Twin Valley.
