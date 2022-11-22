ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It felt like winning the lottery. Weeks after a friend suggested she apply for a new Louisville program for young adults, Tashonna learned she’d been picked to receive $500 each month for a year — support that couldn’t have come at a better time as she pursued a psychology degree while helping out her family.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Community Kitchen addresses growing need in homeless population

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Community Kitchen in Jeffersonville fills people with hope and a warm meal. Volunteers say each gathering and serving at the Community Kitchen builds unity among those in the homeless population. “It gives you that warm fuzzy feeling that people are getting something to eat,” Jeffersonville...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others

As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. What you can do with your kids during winter and Thanksgiving breaks. Updated: 6 hours ago. Organizations across Louisville have a couple of activities lined up to keep your...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Volunteers prepare thousands of meals for Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Wayside Christian Mission has been running its yearly Thanksgiving meal service for more than a decade, this year’s event marks something special—a return to full-scale operations for the first time since the onset of COVID-19. “We're happy to be back without all the COVID restrictions,” Nina Moseley, chief operating officer of Wayside Christian Mission, said. “We're very excited, we're looking forward to a great day.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville Water Company will increase rates in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company (LWC) is raising the cost of your drinking water. The Board of Water Works approved the water company’s 2023 budget and inflation is taking a toll. The price change goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. To get a sense of how...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

