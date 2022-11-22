Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It felt like winning the lottery. Weeks after a friend suggested she apply for a new Louisville program for young adults, Tashonna learned she’d been picked to receive $500 each month for a year — support that couldn’t have come at a better time as she pursued a psychology degree while helping out her family.
Wave 3
Center for Women and Families receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos’ nonprofit fund
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Center for Women and Families announced it has received a $2.5 million grant, the largest in the organization’s history, from a fund launched by billionaire Jeff Bezos. The grant comes from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, which issues annual leadership awards to organizations...
Wave 3
Community Kitchen addresses growing need in homeless population
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Community Kitchen in Jeffersonville fills people with hope and a warm meal. Volunteers say each gathering and serving at the Community Kitchen builds unity among those in the homeless population. “It gives you that warm fuzzy feeling that people are getting something to eat,” Jeffersonville...
Annual Hungry Turkey 5K partners with WHAS Crusade for Children for first time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Thanksgiving runners and walkers of all ages decided to celebrate and support a local cause. They met up for a tradition around the city called the Hungry Turkey 5K. Around 2000 people participated in this annual event, which is now in its seventh year. The...
WLKY.com
Parents call for state to investigate Adair youth detention center, reopen Louisville center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juanisha Saunders says she has not been able to visit or talk to her teenage son since he was transferred to the Adair County Youth Development Center on Nov. 9, two days before a riot at the facility. Each time she calls the facility, she is...
Louisville's first maternal health grant to fund rideshare program called 'Doula Dash'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city has awarded its first grant, funded by District 8, to address maternal healthcare in the city. Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-District 8) announced the $10,000 grant her district created earlier this fall will go to Granny's Birth Initiative, to fund a new "Doula Dash" program.
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
Hundreds pack downtown streets to celebrate 42nd Light up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the yearly tradition that illuminates the streets of downtown Louisville, kicking off the Christmas season. Light up Louisville, and Santa, made their triumphant return post-COVID last year. This year, the parade was back again with some warmer temps. "I'm a big Christmas person, so I...
Wave 3
Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others
As veterans get older, their homes may need some modifications. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is doing it for free. What you can do with your kids during winter and Thanksgiving breaks. Updated: 6 hours ago. Organizations across Louisville have a couple of activities lined up to keep your...
'No need to suffer in silence any longer': Managing mental health during holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64 percent of people say their mental health conditions become worse during the holidays. But who do you turn to when you can't discuss your feelings at the dinner table?. Help is just a call away, and if...
BARDSTOWN JUSTICE WATCH: Speculation Charles Simms To Retire After John Kelly Re-Opens Law Office
November 25, 2022 (Cox's Creek, KY) by Don Thrasher. Chief Judge of the 10th Judicial Circuit the Honorable Judge Charles Simms III and Nelson County Attorney Matthew HitePhoto byNews Source 1.
Volunteers prepare thousands of meals for Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Wayside Christian Mission has been running its yearly Thanksgiving meal service for more than a decade, this year’s event marks something special—a return to full-scale operations for the first time since the onset of COVID-19. “We're happy to be back without all the COVID restrictions,” Nina Moseley, chief operating officer of Wayside Christian Mission, said. “We're very excited, we're looking forward to a great day.”
Scott Hawkins concedes weeks after he was originally believed to have won
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Scott Hawkins has officially conceded to Rita Fleming in Clark County's State Representative race, District 71. On election night, Republican Scott Hawkins was leading 50% to Democrat Rita Fleming's 49.9%, with a difference of 35 votes. Though Hawkins was originally projected to win, over a...
'Our history on this continent spans thousands of years': Native American woman contributes to Frazier's new exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In celebration of the Frazier Museum’s new exhibit, 'Commonwealth: Divided We Fall,' one Native American was in town so their history could be properly documented. LaDonna Brown is a Chickasaw citizen and belongs to the Racoon Clan. “Our history on this continent spans thousands of...
wnky.com
Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville Water Company will increase rates in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company (LWC) is raising the cost of your drinking water. The Board of Water Works approved the water company’s 2023 budget and inflation is taking a toll. The price change goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. To get a sense of how...
wdrb.com
City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
Wave 3
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer’s term. Suspect faces more than 100 years in prison for death...
'Nothing but an honor'; Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin retiring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After nearly four decades serving the community, Shepherdsville Police Department Chief Rick McCubbin has announced his retirement. In a statement, McCubbin said his career has been "nothing but an honor for me to have served others." "I have had a front row seat to the greatest...
spectrumnews1.com
Henry County farmer hopes to preserve farmland. Angel's Envy wants to turn it into a tourism spot
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — The bourbon industry continues to grow in Kentucky, and Henry County will soon start seeing more activity. In October, the county approved a zone change recommendation for Angel’s Envy Distillery. Right now, Angel’s Envy operates a farm in Henry County. That farm is next...
