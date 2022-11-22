The Genshin Impact 3.3 banners will feature the long-awaited Scaramouche as Wanderer, alongside multiple Inazuma reruns. Genshin Impact 3.3 Banners The Genshin Impact 3.3 banners were revealed during the Special Event Livestream. Note that as Version 3.3 returns to the regular runtime of 6 weeks instead of the shortened five, each phase now lasts for […] The post Genshin Impact 3.3 Banners Revealed – Wanderer plus Inazuma appeared first on ClutchPoints.

9 HOURS AGO