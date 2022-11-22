Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
What to do if your identity is stolen this holiday season, according to the Attorney General
As the holidays approach, Virginians are more likely to spend time online buying gifts for family and friends. Because of this, more scammers are hacking into accounts and stealing personal information. Because of this increased risk of identity theft, Attorney General Jason Miyares is drawing attention to his Office’s Identity Theft Program, and what you can do if you have your identity stolen.
WSOC-TV
Virginia kidnapping victims rescued in Pennsylvania Walmart; suspect arrested
WILKES-BARRE, Pennsylvania — A mother and her child who were abducted in Virginia were rescued in Pennsylvania and officials have arrested a suspect. According to a news release from the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers on Tuesday were contacted by investigators in Virginia about a mother and her child who were kidnapped. The suspect reportedly used a weapon and took the victims to Pennsylvania against their will.
WOLF
Hanover Twp. Police Chief: Tannerite focus of Thanksgiving Day explosion
HANOVER TWP, LUZENE COUNTY (WOLF) — A blast on Thanksgiving morning startled residents across the Wyoming Valley. Hanover Township Police Chief David Lewis heard it too, according to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader. Social media posts and reports in other media say the explosion happened around 11:30...
WOLF
Black Friday shopping fills the Wyoming Valley Mall
Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne Co. — The Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre was full of black Friday shoppers getting their holiday shopping in. A couple of them told us they were not letting long lines or inflation stop them. "It definitely matters but I'm just here to shop," said PJ...
WOLF
Police arrest man found driving vehicle stolen out of California
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Pocono Township Police Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning after they say they found him driving a box truck stolen out of California. Around 1:15 AM Wednesday, police stopped an International box truck with a Minnesota registration after being alerted that...
Essence
Multiple Fatalities After Mass Shooting In Virginia
Shooter leaves multiple people dead and injured at Walmart on Tuesday, less than a week after patrons were shot and killed at a Colorado nightclub. Local news outlets have confirmed that a mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart left multiple people dead late Tuesday night. A call at 10:12 pm...
WOLF
Off-duty detective stops attempted robbery in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was detained by an off-duty police officer at a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre following an attempted robbery. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, police responded to the store around 8 AM Tuesday for a reported robbery. Officers were notified that an off-duty officer from Nanticoke City had detained the man accused of attempting to rob the store.
NBC 29 News
Governor orders flags at half staff in honor of Walmart shooting victims
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia flags flown at half-staff in honor of six people shot to death at a Walmart store in Chesapeake Tuesday night. Below is the text of his order:. I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America...
WOLF
Loud explosion in Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving day
A loud explosion was heard around Wyoming Valley Thanksgiving morning. According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, the Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto said it was caused by hunters practicing with explosive Tannerite targets. The Times Leader said police are still investigating the scene and there are...
Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident
No one enjoys hearing sad stories, especially when they involve a dog getting hurt. But one community in Fairfax, Virginia, is turning a terrible tragedy into a tale of hope. That’s because a Facebook fundraiser has amassed over $8,000 to help pay for emergency medical bills for a dog struck down in a hit-and-run car […] The post Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident appeared first on DogTime.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cardinalnews.org
Holiday events around Southwest and Southside Virginia
Here are some of the holiday events around the region. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Wytheville Concert Series presents holiday concert. The yearly Christmas Traditions concert by soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville.
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
Wilkes-Barre man, 42, charged with concealing missing girl, 17
WILKES-BARRE — A 17-year-old girl reported missing in Pittston was found when city police stopped a vehicle for excessive window tint Su
6 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love to eat seafood from time to time and you also live in Virginia, here is a list of six amazing restaurants in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them before.
VDH to send voice and text messages to Virginians eligible to receive booster
Starting Monday, November 28, the Virginia Department of Health will send voice and text messages to remind Virginians of their eligibility to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.
baltimorenews.net
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?
Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
virginiapublicradio.org
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Mallory Noe-Payne has details.
Comments / 0