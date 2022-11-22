Read full article on original website
Genshin Impact 3.3 Banners Revealed – Wanderer plus Inazuma
The Genshin Impact 3.3 banners will feature the long-awaited Scaramouche as Wanderer, alongside multiple Inazuma reruns. Genshin Impact 3.3 Banners The Genshin Impact 3.3 banners were revealed during the Special Event Livestream. Note that as Version 3.3 returns to the regular runtime of 6 weeks instead of the shortened five, each phase now lasts for […] The post Genshin Impact 3.3 Banners Revealed – Wanderer plus Inazuma appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
Angels News: Fans React to Huge Hunter Renfroe Trade
The Angels are proving they're committed to winning next season.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Pitcher Leaves for Kansas City
He's a free agent after just one season with the Angels.
Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek gets real about stellar six-game point streak
The Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game on Friday night. Detroit defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout, with captain Dylan Larkin scoring the lone shootout goal. However, defenseman Filip Hronek stood out once again. Hronek assisted on the team’s first goal, and later scored their second...
LeBron James’ immediate reaction to return vs. Spurs, Lakers’ big win
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be any happier after he finally made his return to the team on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. Even better, they got the win in the process. Right after helping the Lakers take the 105-94 victory over Gregg Popovich’s men, James...
VIDEO: Josh Allen’s immediate reaction to Tyler Bass’ game-winning FG for Bills is everything
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen couldn’t help but get hyped up after Tyler Bass completed the job and helped them take down the Detroit Lions on Thursday afternoon. Right on Thanksgiving, Allen certainly had something to be thankful for, with Bass’ clutch field goal giving them the 28-25 win following a fiery Detroit comeback. The Bills were ahead 19-14 entering the fourth quarter, but the Lions fought hard and saw an 11-point run tie things up at 25-25 with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.
Draymond Green sounds off on critical switch up that can turn Warriors’ season
Steve Kerr made a subtle yet important switch involving Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors’ latest win on Wednesday. The team’s defensive anchor didn’t return with the starters in the second quarter, instead coming in early to run the reserve unit. Draymond spoke at length about...
Former Chicago Bull Scott Burrell explained how Michael Jordan prepared him for life
Scott Burrell talked about what Jordan was like as a teammate during his appearance on ‘The HoopsHype Podcast.’
Angels News: Gio Urshela Confirms His Utility Role For 2023
He's ready to play all around the diamond to help the Angels win.
RUMOR: Heat’s level of interest on Jae Crowder as Warriors, Bucks, Mavs all close in on Suns vet
Jae Crowder has not played a single minute this season as his holdout with the Phoenix Suns rages on. This might change in the near future, though, with a handful of teams being strongly linked to a potential trade for the veteran swingman. The Golden State Warriors, the Milwaukee Bucks,...
Klay Thompson gets vocal on Jordan Poole’s shooting struggles
The Golden State Warriors haven’t exactly gotten off to the best start this season as they hope to defend their title. A big part of their struggles have been the shooting woes of Jordan Poole. He hasn’t been playing as well as he did last season, but he does have a supporter behind him in Klay Thompson as per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports.
Jameson Williams won’t play on Thanksgiving for Lions, but there’s a positive twist
Detroit Lions fans perhaps had the biggest steal of the 2022 NFL draft when they took Jameson Williams at No. 12. Prior to the draft, Williams was regarded as a potential top-5 talent. However, an unfortunate ACL injury tanked his draft stock, causing him to fall down to the Lions with the 12th pick. Over […] The post Jameson Williams won’t play on Thanksgiving for Lions, but there’s a positive twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reveals playing status vs. Spurs on Saturday after 5-game injury spell
LeBron James, in his 20th NBA season, is not likely to play both legs of too many back-to-backs. However, after missing two weeks — five games — with a left adductor strain, the Los Angeles Lakers star may make an exception. Following the Lakers’ 105-94 defeat of the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, LeBron — […] The post LeBron James reveals playing status vs. Spurs on Saturday after 5-game injury spell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups reveals why Knicks star Jalen Brunson reminds him of himself
Friday night produced quite a sepctacle between the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers. The game needed an extra period to decide a winner in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter. Unfortunately for the Knicks, it was the Blazers that emerged victorious in overtime, 132-129. It...
England fans frustrated, disappointed after shocking World Cup draw vs. USMNT
While USMNT fans are happy that the team pulled off a draw against England in the World Cup, the same cannot be said for Three Lions supporters. England has yet to lose in the World Cup, but for a team always expected to contend for the trophy, losing to USMNT was shocking and disappointing, to […] The post England fans frustrated, disappointed after shocking World Cup draw vs. USMNT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat star Kyle Lowry reveals Erik Spoelstra’s biggest demand amid Jimmy Butler injury spell
The Miami Heat are dealing with an injury bug within their squad right now, with none more prominent than Jimmy Butler’s knee problem that has kept him out of his team’s last five games, including Friday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards. The rest of the squad...
Trae Young, Dejounte Murray ‘disrespect’ gets savage clap back from Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr.
Friday night’s matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks was by no means short in action. It was an intense encounter between two teams that went all-in to get the win. So much so, that a bit of a skirmish broke out in the third period as tempers flared between the players.
Kings thankful for Lakers not re-signing Malik Monk
Malik Monk has been one of the most consistent players for the Sacramento Kings this season, a turnaround from his earlier years in the NBA when he was anything but. That turnaround began last season when Monk signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after receiving minimal interest on the open market. […] The post Kings thankful for Lakers not re-signing Malik Monk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons De’Aaron Fox, Kings are due for a regression
The Sacramento Kings have been lighting up the beam all season, which has them right in the thick of the playoff race in the West. But could De’Aaron Fox and co. be due for a regression?. According to a report from senior ESPN writer Kevin Pelton, there are two...
