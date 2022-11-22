ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genshin Impact 3.3 Banners Revealed – Wanderer plus Inazuma

The Genshin Impact 3.3 banners will feature the long-awaited Scaramouche as Wanderer, alongside multiple Inazuma reruns. Genshin Impact 3.3 Banners The Genshin Impact 3.3 banners were revealed during the Special Event Livestream. Note that as Version 3.3 returns to the regular runtime of 6 weeks instead of the shortened five, each phase now lasts for […] The post Genshin Impact 3.3 Banners Revealed – Wanderer plus Inazuma appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season

One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
BOSTON, MA
VIDEO: Josh Allen’s immediate reaction to Tyler Bass’ game-winning FG for Bills is everything

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen couldn’t help but get hyped up after Tyler Bass completed the job and helped them take down the Detroit Lions on Thursday afternoon. Right on Thanksgiving, Allen certainly had something to be thankful for, with Bass’ clutch field goal giving them the 28-25 win following a fiery Detroit comeback. The Bills were ahead 19-14 entering the fourth quarter, but the Lions fought hard and saw an 11-point run tie things up at 25-25 with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.
DETROIT, MI
Klay Thompson gets vocal on Jordan Poole’s shooting struggles

The Golden State Warriors haven’t exactly gotten off to the best start this season as they hope to defend their title. A big part of their struggles have been the shooting woes of Jordan Poole. He hasn’t been playing as well as he did last season, but he does have a supporter behind him in Klay Thompson as per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Jameson Williams won’t play on Thanksgiving for Lions, but there’s a positive twist

Detroit Lions fans perhaps had the biggest steal of the 2022 NFL draft when they took Jameson Williams at No. 12. Prior to the draft, Williams was regarded as a potential top-5 talent. However, an unfortunate ACL injury tanked his draft stock, causing him to fall down to the Lions with the 12th pick. Over […] The post Jameson Williams won’t play on Thanksgiving for Lions, but there’s a positive twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
LeBron James reveals playing status vs. Spurs on Saturday after 5-game injury spell

LeBron James, in his 20th NBA season, is not likely to play both legs of too many back-to-backs. However, after missing two weeks — five games — with a left adductor strain, the Los Angeles Lakers star may make an exception. Following the Lakers’ 105-94 defeat of the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, LeBron — […] The post LeBron James reveals playing status vs. Spurs on Saturday after 5-game injury spell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
England fans frustrated, disappointed after shocking World Cup draw vs. USMNT

While USMNT fans are happy that the team pulled off a draw against England in the World Cup, the same cannot be said for Three Lions supporters. England has yet to lose in the World Cup, but for a team always expected to contend for the trophy, losing to USMNT was shocking and disappointing, to […] The post England fans frustrated, disappointed after shocking World Cup draw vs. USMNT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings thankful for Lakers not re-signing Malik Monk

Malik Monk has been one of the most consistent players for the Sacramento Kings this season, a turnaround from his earlier years in the NBA when he was anything but. That turnaround began last season when Monk signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after receiving minimal interest on the open market. […] The post Kings thankful for Lakers not re-signing Malik Monk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
