wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
wrestletalk.com
Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
nodq.com
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Reveals the One WWE Universal Championship Match That Made Him Nervous
Roman Reigns has been world champion for over two years, taking on stars like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor on WWE's biggest stages. And while Reigns is no stranger to the spotlight, he did admit in a new interview with The Ringer this week that one championship defense made him particularly nervous. Back when Reigns first won the Universal Championship in 2020, his first opponent wound up being his cousin Jey Uso. Just as Reigns was first introducing his "Tribal Chief" persona, he brutally beat Jey at Clash of Champions 2022 to the point where Jimmy Uso had to throw in the towel on his behalf.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades for Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos ahead of Survivor Series
Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos has a direct effect on their WarGames match. Whichever two-person team emerges victorious on WWE SmackDown will earn their five-person squad an advantage at Survivor Series. The final episode of SmackDown before the premium live event begins at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.
wrestleview.com
Possible SPOILER angle for tonight’s WWE SmackDown
According to Fightful Select, the new feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is scheduled to continue during tonight’s Survivor Series go-home episode of SmackDown. During last week’s SmackDown Wyatt went to the ring to make amends headbutting LA Knight the previous week during a backstage segment. The in-ring segment then ended with Knight slapping Wyatt twice, then taunting him after retreating. Megan Morant then stopped Knighton his way out of the arena, and he denied he was leaving due to being afraid of Wyatt. After a commercial break, the cameras showed Knight under a bunch of debris in a back room. It was also shown that WWE officials pulled the debris off Knight, which was the last we have seen of Knight since then.
ringsidenews.com
Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Blocks Sami Zayn and The Bloodline From WWE War Games Advantage
Before WWE's Survivor Series War Games, the opposing teams in the Men's War Games match had to settle who would get the advantage, and it was The Bloodline's Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn facing Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland for the opportunity. This all came after both teams collided earlier in the night backstage, so it was a pretty active night for both teams. Unfortunately for Zayn Kevin Owens was also ringside, and he would intervene when Zayn attempted to give Jey a Title to use. Owens would push Zayn in the ring with the Title, causing him to get ejected, and that allowed Owens to interfere and help Sheamus get the win and the advantage for War Games.
PWMania
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
ComicBook
Ring of Honor Final Battle's Main Event Has Reportedly Been Revealed
Tony Khan is following up AEW Full Gear with Ring of Honor's December pay-per-view Final Battle, and now a new report reveals what the main event is expected to be. According to PWInsider, the Ring of Honor: Final Battle main event will be between ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli, though it isn't just an ordinary match. Aside from the ROH World Championship being on the line, it will carry a stipulation that states if Claudio loses, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.
ComicBook
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Explains Why He's Coming Out of Retirement for One More Match
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat originally retired from in-ring competition back in 2010 after he teamed with his son, Richie, in a tag match in Florida Championship Wrestling. However, after turning down an offer to take part in the Ric Flair's Last Match event with "The Nature Boy," The Rock 'n' Roll Express and FTR, Steamboat has now agreed to wrestle one last match for the Big Time Wrestling promotion on Nov. 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion will team with FTR to face AEW's Jay Lethal (in his "Black Machismo" persona), Brock Anderson and a mystery third partner.
Popculture
Major WWE Superstars Who Are Injured: See the Full List
Injuries are nothing new in WWE as the Superstars put their bodies on the line on a daily basis. And as 2022 comes to an end, WWE is dealing with a few key injuries that have impacted the company. One big WWE Superstar injury is Cody Rhodes who was on pace to take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
tjrwrestling.net
Road Dogg Claims WWE Booked Themselves Into A Corner With Tag Team
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has claimed that the company booked a former tag team into a corner as they became unbeatable. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan made their name in WWE as part of The Wyatt Family, acting as the henchmen for Bray Wyatt. However, after the group split, the two men struggled to find their feet for any length of time as solo acts and ended up being brought back together but with a very different look.
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Caused WWE Legend To “Spew Blood” After Hitting A Chokeslam
A WWE Hall of Famer has shared an interesting story about what happened to his body one time when he took a Chokeslam from The Undertaker. Mick Foley wrestled The Undertaker a lot in Foley’s first year in WWE in 1996 when he debuted as Mankind. While they would go on to have many more matches together, including their most famous match at King of the Ring 1998, that initial rivalry really helped establish Mankind as a top guy in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Aliyah Says She Misses Wrestling After Not Competing Since September
Aliyah was eventually called up to the main roster after spending 7 years in NXT. She had a few brief television appearances, and a short run as 1/2 of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, but Aliyah has been absent in recent memory. She did, however, recently address that she hasn’t wrestled since September and that she is certainly missing it.
Daily Pro Wrestling History (11/24): The first Starrcade
Ric Flair pinned NWA World Champion Harley Race in a steel cage match to win the title.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, date, location
One of WWE's premier events returns on Saturday when Survivor Series comes to Boston. For the first time, WarGames will be the focal point of the second-oldest pay-per-view in promotional history. WarGames has been a staple for NXT but the match, which was made famous in NWA and WCW, has...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On AEW Star Turning Heel
A character change can make a huge difference in the career of a professional wrestler and it looks like a member of the Dark Order has turned to the dark side. During the AEW Rampage tapings that took place this week Rush, The Butcher and The Blade faced off against 10, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order.
