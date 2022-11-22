Police have arrested one of the people suspected of threatening violence against Urbana High School. The arrest of a 16-year-old girl took place on Tuesday in Chicago. Urbana Police say the teenager is one of the people who threatened on Nov. 7 to bomb and shoot students at the high school. The Urbana school district responded by canceling school that day and sending students already on buses back home.

URBANA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO