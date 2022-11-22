ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

RM Calls New Album ‘Indigo’ an ‘Archive of My Twenties’ in Stripped Back Teaser Video: Watch

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

RM is getting ready to bare his soul and share what the past few crazy years of his life has been like in his forthcoming debut solo album, Indigo . The BTS rapper shared an identity film teaser for the project on Tuesday (Nov. 22), which gave fans an inside look at what to expect from the LP leading up to its December release.

The film, naturally, features an abundance of the color blue. Thirty-four seconds into the sparse visual, more details about the project emerge via text: “Record of RM : Indigo . From the colors of nature, human, etc. Documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase. Sun-bleached record faded like old jeans. The last archive of my twenties,” the video reads before gracefully fading out.

Related

RM's First Solo Album Finally Has a Title & Release Date: Here's When It Arrives

11/22/2022

The new description acts as a continuation of the first hints fans got when BigHit Music shared the album announcement earlier this month. “ Indigo recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary,” an official press release said of the project. “The album will present a different charm of RM with various featured artists.” (None of the featured artists have been announced so far.)

Though Indigo will be RM’s first full-length solo album, the rapper previously released two mixtapes. He was the first of the BTS members to share solo material, dropping his self-titled mixtape in 2015, which contained singles “Do You,” “Awakening” and “Joke.” RM then released a second mixtape in 2018 titled Mono . “Forever Rain” was released as the only single from this latter body of work, and the set debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 .

Indigo is set to be released via BigHit on Dec. 2. Watch the identity film for the album in the video above.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

K-Pop Legend J.Y. Park Brings the Funk Throughout the World for New Single ‘Groove Back’: Watch

While artists like TWICE, Stray Kids and ITZY under J.Y. Park‘s namesake JYP Entertainment label have been conquering the Billboard charts, the K-pop producer and exec makes his musical return with his retro-dance single “Groove Back” and a globally focused dance challenge. His first new single after a pair of duets in 2020 with “When We Disco” alongside Sunmi and “Switch to Me” with Rain, Park’s newly released “Groove Back” features rapper Gaeko and Mr. JYP returning to his first love of performing that he once described to Billboard as “a fever” in a rare interview. Park’s showmanship is on full display as he moves through punchy and smooth vocal deliveries inside the synth-laden, dance-pop pastiche boasting ’60s,...
Billboard

Zayn Posts Cryptic Jimi Hendrix ‘Angel’ Collaboration Tease

Of all the former One Direction members, Zayn has definitely forged the most unpredictable path. After becoming the first 1Der to leave the group, Zayn bounced from his debut R&B-leaning Hot 100 No. 1 “Pillowtalk” to a sultry Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack collab with Taylor Swift (“I Don’t Wanna to Live Forever”), as well as songs with Sia, Nicki Minaj and Zhavia Ward — the latter a cover version of “A Whole New World” from the 2019 Aladdin reboot. Related Gigi Hadid Tags Zayn in Sweet Birthday Post for Their Daughter Khai 11/22/2022 He’s hopscotched from R&B to pop, old school hip-hop and even...
Billboard

BTS’ Jung Kook Explores Qatar in ’Dreamers’ Video Featuring Flying Whales

BTS‘ Jung Kook dropped the video for his solo track “Dreamers” on Tuesday (Nov. 22), a kind of travelogue in which the singer explores Qatar, the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The dreamy song that is part of the official soundtrack of the global football classic that kicked off this week in the tiny Middle Eastern country features Jung Kook singing alongside Qatari artist Fahad Al-Kubaisi. Related 2022 FIFA World Cup: All the Ways to Watch & Stream From Anywhere 11/23/2022 The clip opens with a stunned-looking Jung Kook wandering through a brightly lit corridor before emerging into a space filled with...
Billboard

Eminem Gets Into an Epic Rap Battle With Spider-Man in Limited Edition Comic Book Cover

Marvel is getting a brand new character added to its multiverse of madness — at least, for a limited time. On Tuesday (Nov. 22), hustl. revealed that Eminem will be joining your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man for a limited edition comic book cover variant in celebration of the The Amazing Spider-Man #1, which was released in stores in April. Eminem shared the first look at the cover via Twitter and Instagram on Monday, which features him in a hooded sweatshirt rap battling against the superhero with a crowd — including Venom in the front row — engaging in the moment. “‘Like Spider-Man...
Billboard

The Weeknd Is Down for SZA to Re-Record Scrapped ‘Die for You’ Remix

Living for it! The Weeknd offered his thoughts Tuesday (Nov. 22) about potentially revisiting a remix of his 2017 single “Die for You” with SZA. The topic came up when a fan asked SZA about the pair’s long-rumored remix of the Starboy-era song, which was never released. “SZA I know you don’t like rumors, can you clarify this for us??” the Instagram user asked, to which SZA replied, “Lmao it’s super old but it does exist. I should re record it.” Related SZA Is Finally Ready to Release That Album (Yes, Really!) 11/22/2022 While the “Shirt” songstress has since deleted her comment, a screenshot of...
Billboard

Hear Those Sleigh Bells Ringing: Mariah Carey’s ‘Christmas’ Returns to Billboard Hot 100

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” the No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs retrospective, jingles back to the Billboard Hot 100. The modern carol re-enters the Hot 100 (dated Nov. 26) at No. 25 with 14 million official streams (up 48%), 11.5 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 234%) and 1,900 sold (up 34%) in the Nov. 11-17 tracking week, according to Luminate. (A year ago this week, it returned to the chart, dated Nov. 27, 2021, at No. 36 with 11.2 million streams, 8.2 million in radio reach and 2,700 sold.) Related Taylor...
Billboard

Jenna Ortega Dishes About ‘Wednesday‘ to Former Co-Star Olivia Rodrigo

Jenna Ortega sat down with her former Bizaardvark co-star Olivia Rodrigo to discuss her role as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series Wednesday in a new interview. Chatting for the newest issue of The Face magazine, Ortega described working with director Tim Burton on Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family spin-off as both “incredible” and “very intense and meticulous.” “I didn’t really know what to expect and every time I’d spoken to him prior… he’s a man of very few words,” she said. “He’d never done TV before and I was like, ‘What’s our schedule going to look like? What scenes are getting pushed...
Billboard

After ‘Embracing the Darkness’ & Confronting K-Pop Concerns, VERIVERY See Breakout Hit ‘Tap Tap’ as ‘A Fresh Start’

While making your debut into the K-pop industry is a battle in and of itself, carving your place in it is another conversation entirely that VERIVERY found required a series of experimenting and ultimately confronting harsh realities about themselves and their futures. After VERIVERY hit the K-pop scene in early 2019 with their feel-good, throwback-pop single “Ring Ring Ring,” the K-pop boy band dipped into singles that spanned into hard-hitting EDM, smooth-groove R&B, experimental electronica and more. The septet always had international expansion top of mind with a DIY mindset being hands-on with music they felt was relatable beyond core K-pop...
Billboard

Samsung NXT 2.0 Contestants Put Their Twist On A Dance Floor Anthem For Challenge One

Samsung and Billboard’s NXT 2.0 singing competition has begun and the 12 contestants are off to a smooth start, with the same song challenge, courtesy of BTS. For the first round of the singing face-off, the dozen were tasked with putting their own spin on the K-pop group’s 2021 dance floor anthem, “Butter,” using their Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro . While some utilized the original instrumental and added their own vocal styling, others gave the hit a genre facelift, churning out house, reggaeton and pop/rock makeovers. The contestants were ranked on a specialty Billboard chart, which will update...
Billboard

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals the ‘Emails I Can’t Send‘ Song She Thought Was ’Never Gonna Be Put Out’

Sabrina Carpenter attended the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday and dished to Billboard all about her new album Emails I Can’t Send. “My favorite song on the album changes every single day,” the pop star admitted to Billboard’s special red carpet correspondent kenzie on the red carpet. “I’d say today it’s probably a song called ‘Tornado Warnings.’ But the most fun to write was my now single ‘Nonsense,’ which I just put out a video for. Related 2022 AMAs: 17 Things You Didn't See on TV 11/21/2022 “It’s just the silliest song,” she continued of the track, “and when we were writing it,...
Billboard

Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Faith in the Future’ Debuts at No. 2 on Top Album Sales

Louis Tomlinson’s second solo album Faith in the Future debuts at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales (dated Nov. 26), scoring the pop star his highest-charting set yet on the list, and best sales week (37,500 sold in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 17, according to Luminate). Faith in the Future also bows at No. 2 on Top Current Album Sales, Independent Albums and Vinyl Albums, No. 3 on Tastemaker Albums and No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history...
Billboard

Latin Artist on the Rise: How Singer-Songwriter GALE Is Turning Her ‘Superpower’ Into a Fruitful Career

When GALE wrote her first song at age seven, she thought she might be a superhero. Titled “Amor Sincero,” the salsa track was dedicated to a boy who didn’t like her back. “When I finished writing it, I was like, ‘Wait, did I just create something that didn’t exist just by using a melody and chords?'” she recalls. “I thought I had a superpower. Since then, I’ve just kept going.” Related Latin Artist on the Rise: How Understanding His Sound Earned Lasso His First Billboard Hit 11/24/2022 Expressing herself through music came easily to the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, who grew up surrounded by...
Billboard

Offset Posts Touching Tribute to Takeoff: ‘Missing Everything Bout You’

On Thanksgiving Eve eve, Offset counted the things he’s thankful for, but also something he’s missing: his cousin and late Migos bandmate Takeoff. “Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” Offset wrote on Tuesday (Nov. 22) in a post that featured an image of a slyly smiling Takeoff. Related Wayne Brady Mourns Takeoff, Club Q Shooting Victims at 2022 AMAs, Calls for 'End to Senseless Gun… 11/23/2022 The post came as police still have not named a suspect (or suspects) in the early-morning Nov. 1 killing of Takeoff (born Kirsnick Khari Ball), 28, who was shot outside a downtown Houston bowling alley in an...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Honey Dijon, Pinkpantheress, Fletcher & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists including Mazie, Honey Dijon and Josh Caffe, Pinkpantheress and Fana Hues will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. Mazie, “Girls Just Wanna Have Sex” “Girls Just Wanna Have Sex” by rising Baltimore native Mazie may be a brash, unabashed ode to queer pleasure, but...
Billboard

Diddy & Bryson Tiller ‘Move’ to No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay Chart

Diddy and Bryson Tiller make their move to No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart as “Gotta Move On” crowns the list dated Nov. 26. It’s the first No. 1 for both acts on the chart. The song ascends from No. 2 after a 9% boost in plays that made it the most-played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B radio stations in the week ending Nov. 20, according to Luminate. As the collaboration climbs, it ousts Silk Sonic’s “After Last Night,” with Thundercat and Bootsy Collins, from the summit after the latter’s one week in charge. “Gotta Move On” gives Diddy...
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Camila Cabello Perform ‘Liar’ Together in Los Angeles

Jisoo shared the stage with special guest Camila Cabello at BLACKPINK‘s concert in Los Angeles Saturday night (Nov. 19). Jisoo and Camila sang “Liar,” a song off of Cabello’s Romance album that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019. Cabello wore a custom BLACKPINK outfit for the occasion at Banc of California Stadium. On BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour, Jisoo has been performing “Liar” for her part of the solo act of the show. Related BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' Newark's Prudential Center With 'Born Pink' Hits & Beloved K-Pop Classics 11/21/2022 Jisoo shared a snapshot of the two together on Saturday in an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

MasterClass Brings Back 2-for-1 Offer: Here Are 11 Musical Courses to Take From Mariah Carey, John Legend & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. MasterClass is known for its highly rated online courses taught by some of the most talented creatives out there, including plenty of musicians with pricing usually starting at $15/month (billed annually) for an individual membership. With the holidays right around the corner, MasterClass brought back its popular two-for-one deal for Black Friday, which gets you two unlimited MasterClass annual memberships for the price of one. The “buy one, get...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Billboard

On The Radar Latin: Yubeili, Alex Luna & More Emerging Artists to Discover

Every month, Billboard Latin editors will feature a small group of new or relatively unknown artists whose music we love. Think “diamantes en bruto,” or “diamonds in the rough.” These are newcomers who have yet to impact the mainstream — but whose music excites us, and who we believe our readers should make a point to discover. Check them out below: Artist: Alex LunaCountry: Mexico Why They Should Be On Your Radar: Alex Luna’s “Te Marqué Pedo” came across one of my Spotify playlists. The first time you hear the chorus of his viral single “perdón si te marque pedo (I’m sorry if I called you...
TEXAS STATE
Billboard

Ice-T Defends Wife Coco in Surprise ‘Tamron Hall’ Video, Calls Her ‘The Best Mother’ After Online Parenting Criticism

Ice-T is reassuring his wife, Coco Austin, that he’s still very much in love with her and — unlike what some people online have been led to believe recently — that she is a fantastic mother to their daughter Chanel. During Austin’s appearance on Tamron Hall, the rapper and Law & Order: SVU star surprised her with a sweet message of encouragement. “This is a shout-out going to my wife Coco,” Ice-T said in the sweet video, which was filmed while he was on the SVU set. “You are the most incredible person I’ve ever met, the nicest person I’ve ever met,...
Billboard

Metallica’s Helping Hands Benefit Show Will Stream on Paramount+, YouTube

Metallica‘s Helping Hands benefit concert will spread the good cheer farther and wider this year with a deal to air the show on Paramount+, Pluto TV and MTV’s YouTube channel. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the achievements of All Within My Hands at this year’s Helping Hands Concert & Auction and we’re psyched to tell you that it will be streamed live, thanks to our friends at @paramountplus!” the band wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Nov. 22). Related See Metallica's James Hetfield as 'Stranger Things' Eddie Munson for Halloween 11/23/2022 The sold out Dec. 16 show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy