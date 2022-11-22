RM Calls New Album ‘Indigo’ an ‘Archive of My Twenties’ in Stripped Back Teaser Video: Watch

RM is getting ready to bare his soul and share what the past few crazy years of his life has been like in his forthcoming debut solo album, Indigo . The BTS rapper shared an identity film teaser for the project on Tuesday (Nov. 22), which gave fans an inside look at what to expect from the LP leading up to its December release.

The film, naturally, features an abundance of the color blue. Thirty-four seconds into the sparse visual, more details about the project emerge via text: “Record of RM : Indigo . From the colors of nature, human, etc. Documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase. Sun-bleached record faded like old jeans. The last archive of my twenties,” the video reads before gracefully fading out.

The new description acts as a continuation of the first hints fans got when BigHit Music shared the album announcement earlier this month. “ Indigo recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary,” an official press release said of the project. “The album will present a different charm of RM with various featured artists.” (None of the featured artists have been announced so far.)

Though Indigo will be RM’s first full-length solo album, the rapper previously released two mixtapes. He was the first of the BTS members to share solo material, dropping his self-titled mixtape in 2015, which contained singles “Do You,” “Awakening” and “Joke.” RM then released a second mixtape in 2018 titled Mono . “Forever Rain” was released as the only single from this latter body of work, and the set debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 .

Indigo is set to be released via BigHit on Dec. 2. Watch the identity film for the album in the video above.