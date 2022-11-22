After all the votes were counted, the Worcester County sports complex referendum – whether a public bond could be issued for design and construction costs of a facility – failed by 697 votes. There were four different ways to vote in the general election. Breaking out the results by method was interesting and shows mixed reuslts – early voting, 1,763 for, 2,257 against; election day, 6,809 for, 7,167 against; mail-in ballots, 2,265 for, 2,112 against; and provisional, 226 for, 224 against. In total, there were 11,760 votes (52%) against the referendum and 11,063 for public financing (48%). This is hardly a mandate and confirms the division among the community on this issue, but nonetheless the referendum results are important heading into next month’s swearing in of the new slate of County Commissioners. Though this referendum dealt specifically with the particular bond that was petitioned, it would be illogical to think an elected body would ever undermine the public’s vote on the matter.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO