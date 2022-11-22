Read full article on original website
Voices From The Readers – November 25, 2022
My wife had a stroke in the middle of October 2021, was taken to TidalHealth in Salisbury then admitted to Encompass rehab in Salisbury and then Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. After three months, she came home in a wheelchair, but she could get in and out of bed on her own. She could take care of herself.
Council, Planning Comm. Plan 2nd Summit In December
OCEAN CITY — The Mayor and Council will hold another joint summit next month with planning commission members to discuss issues germane to development and redevelopment. In late September, the Mayor and Council met with members of the Ocean City Planning Commission for a long-awaited joint session. The last time the two bodies met jointly to discuss issues related to zoning, development, redevelopment and certain sections of the code was in 2016.
Ag Storage Tank Ban Now Law
SALISBURY – Legislation banning the use of certain open-top storage tanks in Wicomico County will go into effect next month. In a meeting this month of the Wicomico County Council, Administrator Laura Hurley announced the adoption of legislation banning the open-top storage of liquid organic fertilizer or soil amendments.
Mayor, Council Pay Hikes Advance
OCEAN CITY — An increase in the salaries of the Mayor and Council inched closer to becoming a reality this week with the approval of an ordinance on first reading. Throughout the last year or so, the Mayor and Council and staff have been discussing an increase in their annual salaries, which had not been raised since 1989. The catalyst for the proposed increase was a belief in the increased workload for the Mayor and Council couple with the assumption the enhanced salaries could attract more candidates for the town’s elected positions. For example, just four candidates vied for three open council seats and the mayor ran unopposed during the municipal election earlier this month.
Order Overruled In Fenwick Low-Speed Vehicle Lawsuit
FENWICK ISLAND – A recommendation to enact a temporary restraining order against Fenwick Island’s low-speed vehicle ban was overruled this week. In an order issued this week, Delaware Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn granted the town’s exceptions to a master’s report issued July 6. The report, which recommended that a temporary restraining order be issued to halt Fenwick Island’s enforcement of a low-speed vehicle (LSV) ban as a lawsuit makes its way through the court system, was ultimately overruled.
Pines Fire Station Efforts Continue
OCEAN PINES – Efforts continue to secure a consultant for the creation of a South Station capital campaign. Last Saturday, General Manager John Viola presented the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors with an update on efforts to secure a consultant for the creation of a fundraising feasibility study. As an Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department (OPVFD) looks to construct a new South Station, a workgroup has been established to kickstart a capital campaign.
Thoughts From The Publisher’s Desk – November 25, 2022
After all the votes were counted, the Worcester County sports complex referendum – whether a public bond could be issued for design and construction costs of a facility – failed by 697 votes. There were four different ways to vote in the general election. Breaking out the results by method was interesting and shows mixed reuslts – early voting, 1,763 for, 2,257 against; election day, 6,809 for, 7,167 against; mail-in ballots, 2,265 for, 2,112 against; and provisional, 226 for, 224 against. In total, there were 11,760 votes (52%) against the referendum and 11,063 for public financing (48%). This is hardly a mandate and confirms the division among the community on this issue, but nonetheless the referendum results are important heading into next month’s swearing in of the new slate of County Commissioners. Though this referendum dealt specifically with the particular bond that was petitioned, it would be illogical to think an elected body would ever undermine the public’s vote on the matter.
Attorney: Proposed Rehoboth Boardwalk hotel is appropriate
The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission got its first look at a new 60-room hotel facing Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk Nov. 14, and while comments were generally positive, there were also some concerns raised. Grotto Pizza and Onix Group, a real estate developer from Kennett Square, Pa., are proposing to...
Townhouse Community Proposed At Former Theater Property
OCEAN CITY — After a rather philosophical debate about zoning and allowable density, resort planners this week approved a site plan for a new 56-unit townhouse community on the property that for decades hosted the Sun and Surf Theaters uptown. The Sun and Surf Theaters, which covered an entire...
Budget shortfall forces cuts in Lewes
Anticipating higher revenue from the transfer tax than what has been collected, Lewes Mayor and City Council is drastically reducing the budget to accommodate the shortfall. In fiscal year 2022, Lewes received just over $3.1 million in transfer tax revenue after budgeting about $2.8 million. For fiscal year 2023, which began April 1, set the anticipated revenue from transfer taxes at $3.5 million. As of Sept. 30, not even 12% of the projected income had been received. Anticipating a significant shortfall, mayor and city council adjusted the budget and reduced expected revenue from transfer tax by $693,250.
OC Bus, Tram Driver Recruitment Ramped Up
OCEAN CITY — Resort transportation officials are already embarking on an aggressive bus driver and Boardwalk tram driver recruiting effort. It’s no secret Ocean City, like most jurisdictions and the private sector, in recent years has struggled to fill out its staffing ranks for a variety of reasons. Perhaps hit most acutely by the labor shortage has been the town’s transportation department, including municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors.
Fenwick Committee, Developer Renew Dredging Talks
FENWICK ISLAND – As plans for a dredging project in the Little Assawoman Bay continue to develop, a Fenwick Island committee last week began exploring other potential partnerships. Last Thursday, the Fenwick Island Dredging Committee met with consultant Tony Pratt and Anchor QEA’s Steve Bagnull to discuss ongoing efforts...
Incentive plan looks to fill vacancies in public transportation workforce in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – “What happened last year was we were reactive. We started putting some of these things into effect after we saw we had a problem. For this coming up season, we want to make sure that we’re proactive,” Ocean City Town Manager Terry McGean said.
2 Incumbents, 1 Newcomer Elected To School Board
NEWARK – Two incumbents retained their seats while one newcomer was elected to serve on the Worcester County Board of Education. While voters in District 6 chose newcomer Katie Addis to serve as their school board representative, citizens in District 4 and District 1 reelected incumbents Bill Gordy and Bill Buchanan. Addis said she was looking forward to joining the board.
OCPD Offers Residential Security Check Program
OCEAN CITY – With the arrival of the holiday travel and others in the resort starting to seek warmer climates to ride out the winter, there are countless vacant properties in the resort, but there is a proactive program in place to prevent burglaries. Homeowners and business owners can...
Things To Do Around Town – November 25, 2022
5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.
Some Aspects Of Life Deserving Gratitude
It’s a week of recognizing blessings and giving thanks. While it would be appropriate for all of us to spend some time in reflection over the holiday weekend, the following is a look some of the aspects of life we are thankful for as a media company. Each year...
WCCW Celebrates “Extraordinary Worcester Women”
The Worcester County Commission for Women hosted a “Gems Tea” recently to celebrate “Extraordinary Worcester Women.” Honorees Elizabeth Rodier, Shelly Bruder, Andrea Lily, Becky Collins and Sherri Lassahn are pictured with Worcester County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic, Sen. Mary Beth Carozza and Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino.
A Week In Business – November 25, 2022
SALISBURY – Hudson Behavioral Health Director of Admissions Shiela Pullen, LPN, was honored with the Unsung Hero Award at the recent Tuerk Conference on Mental Health and Addiction Treatment. The conference, hosted by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD), took place in mid-September in Baltimore, Md.
Cops & Courts – November 25, 2022
OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested for hit-and-run last week after allegedly colliding with another vehicle and leaving the scene. Around 11 p.m. last Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported hit-and-run collision that had already occurred. Ocean City Communications advised a Toyota Rav4 had side-swiped a tow truck in Ocean City and the victim’s whose vehicle had been struck was following the suspect, later identified as Leslie Lilly, 38, of Ocean City, according to police reports.
