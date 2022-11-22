As corporations dominate Sacramento’s rental market, opposition by Realtors and landlords caused demise of the ‘Homes for Families’ bill

Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center was filled with the sounds of legendary rock icons, The Who, last Wednesday night during the fall leg of their “The Who Hits Back!” tour. The roadshow has enjoyed glowing reviews, and it’s easy to see why. The setlist is flush with hits, and Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have continued to defy the years by remaining fully capable of delivering a proper arena rock show. That is exactly what they did in Downtown Sacramento. Casting fans immediately under their spell, Daltrey whipped his mic and belted out lyrics to hits from ’Tommy’ and ‘Quadrophenia’, while Townshend windmilled his guitars and exchanged anecdotes with his audience. It all looked so effortless. The pair was joined on stage by local orchestra members alongside touring band members, creating a sound that was big and bold. Their light show, dazzled. The Who seems largely unaffected by the presence of a bit more gray and few more wrinkles. And while the band enjoys somewhat of a protected status through their membership in that elite club of rock musicians that rose to fame in the 60’s and continue to remain viable today, The Who are not resting on their laurels. “The Who Hits Back!” Tour is the portrait of a band that still wants to be where they are, performing the music that will one day be their legacy.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO