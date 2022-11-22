As corporations dominate Sacramento’s rental market, opposition by Realtors and landlords caused demise of the ‘Homes for Families’ bill

Read full article on original website
Holiday abandonment: More than 100,000 COVID-impacted renters tell state ‘Thanks for nothing’
Demonstration in Downtown Sacramento centered on California-contracted corporation Horne LLC and its alleged failure to administer ERAP in a timely manner. In the first chaotic months of the pandemic, as the Newsom administration shut down most of the state’s economy, leaders assured working people that if they did their part to contain the virus by staying home, then the income they lost wouldn’t lead to getting evicted or becoming homeless. Now, nearly three years later, tens of thousands of tenants from Sacramento to San Diego are heading into Thanksgiving with a complete sense of betrayal on that front.
Rancho Cordova opens potentially transformative youth center
This story is co-published with The Sacramento Observer, a newspaper with more than 58 years of bringing public service journalism to the Capital City. Bishop Parnell Lovelace Jr. and the congregation of Center of Praise Ministries occupied the property at 10455 Investment Circle as a place of worship in Rancho Cordova for nearly eight years before moving to a new location in midtown Sacramento.
When is the ‘right time’ for first-time homebuyers in the Sacramento region?
Younger millennials, aged 23 to 31, made up a substantial 18% of homebuyers this year, according to a study by the National Association of Realtors, and are the highest educated age group. So why does buying a house at 27 years old seem so difficult for me?. If I’d known...
Sacramento’s Old Ironsides celebrates the music of Tool and Nirvana with a heavy-handed double bill on Nov. 25
For those living under a rock, Sacramento’s legendary Downtown venue Old Ironsides officially re-opened its doors to live entertainment a few weeks ago after revamping the bar’s food menu with great effect. New talent buyer, Justin Nolan, has an impressive line-up of shows and it appears he’s just getting started. Regular 98 Rock listeners will know that Third Eye Spiral – a Tool tribute featuring bassist Jeff Cox, drummer Mike Monroe, guitarist Nate Higgins, and singer J Rock – is the headliner at Friday night’s upcoming festivities. The quartet plans to deliver a heady set of Tool classics in addition to live rarities. Special guests Nevermind (a Nirvana tribute) will open. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.theoldironsides.com for $12. Doors open at 8pm and the show starts at 8:30pm. 21 and over patrons only. The Old Ironsides is located at 1901 10th Street in Downtown Sacramento.
Digging into a massacre: Indigenous people say a lithium mine project in the West will desecrate a sacred site
As a mining company waits for an archeological report regarding a site where Native Americans were massacred in 1865, tribal leaders worry about the long-term effects of the proposed lithium mine. Work at the Thacker Pass Lithium Mine Project is scheduled to begin this fall after archeologists surveyed the area...
UC’s student workers can’t afford California
48,000 underpaid student workers in the University of California system prepare to go on strike Nov. 14. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. Heeba Hartit, a teaching assistant and PhD student in comparative literature at the University of California,...
Time will tell if Big Oil’s California election investments pay off
Some races with moderate Democrats backed by oil money running against progressives remain too close to call. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. While California Gov. Gavin Newsom was easily reelected on Nov. 8, heartening environmentalists who want him...
So you think you can be a roadie?
Victims Family plays Harlow’s Starlet Room in Sacramento on Dec. 2. Tim Solyan is the drummer for Victims Family, a punk-fusion trio formed in Sonoma County in the mid-80s that plays shows all too infrequently due to his crazy days working as a professional drum roadie for acts that include Primus, My Morning Jacket, Whitesnake, Roger Waters, Beastie Boys, Beck and more.
In the Sacramento area, when affordable housing is done well, it changes lives
Before securing affordable housing, artist Jose DiGregorio was sleeping in his art studio. Charnelle Burdine and Ashley Clark were living on the streets. Jessie Ann Wagster and her 15-year-old chihuahua, Jake, were living “day to day” out of her car. But gaining a safe and affordable place to...
Building for 32 months: Exasperated animal advocates hold protest at Sacramento’s Front Street Shelter
On November 6, a group of protestors descended on Sacramento’s Front Street Animal Shelter to condemn what they view as deteriorating animal care and services at the city-run facility. Critics argue that these problems have become especially pronounced since new management took over about three years ago. Prior to...
A journalist’s view: ‘Maybe if we’re quiet, the reporter will go away’
I tell journalism students going into public relations about best practices for dealing with negative information related to their company or government agency:. Release the information yourself, and do it early; accept responsibility; put your best foot forward, and explain mitigating factors; do what you can to shape the narrative. Be fast, honest and persistent.
The Depp-Beck show blows through the Sacramento region
Johnny Depp joined guitar legend Jeff Beck on stage at Hard Rock’s Fire Mountain venue in Wheatland on Thursday. The pair have been on tour supporting their recent collaboration 18, which features original compositions alongside covers of some of their favorite songs. Beck described the manner in which they chose the album’s title by saying, “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”
Extinction in the wild? Zero Delta smelt found in survey for seventh September in a row
For the seventh September in a row, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has caught zero Delta smelt during its Fall Midwater Trawl Survey of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. The last time Delta smelt – an indicator species for the broader ecological health estuary – were found in...
A Workers’ Guide to wage theft: What to do if your boss steals your wages
Wage theft is common in low-wage industries in California. Tens of thousands of workers — in restaurants, nail salons, warehouses, farms, car washes and other industries – lose out on millions of dollars in stolen wages each year. Wage theft happens when employers deliberately pay workers below the...
For those worried about homelessness and skyrocketing rents in Sacramento County, the stakes for the D5 supervisor race couldn’t be higher
As Moreno, Hume look to replace the board’s famous swing vote, advocates are trying to gauge what they really think about two of the most-pressing issues. In 1994, Don Nottoli won the race to become Sacramento County’s District 5 supervisor. Thirty years later, he still holds that position. But not for much longer. Nottoli has announced his retirement, leaving voters to choose between Jaclyn Moreno and Pat Hume as his replacement.
John Petrucci and Co. to put the P in ‘progressive rock’ during star-studded show at Sacramento’s Crest Theatre on Nov. 8
Although most music fans know John Petrucci for his main band, Dream Theater, there’s no shortage of rock enthusiasts who follow his own solo recordings. At present, Petrucci is more than halfway through his national tour featuring ex-Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy and bassist Dave LaRue. Fans can expect to hear his latest album, ‘Terminal Velocity,’ as well as his previous effort, ‘Suspended Animation.’ Judging from the set lists at recent shows, Petrucci’s upcoming 11-song concert is sure to please even the biggest curmudgeon. Opening the show is the all-female – and recently reunited – Meanstreak band. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts promptly at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and go up to $175 for a Platinum Reserved Seating and can be purchased at www.crestsacramento.com or via promoter, SBL Entertainment. The Crest Theatre is located at 1013 K Street in Sacramento.
Mercyful Fate brings a wild show to Wheatland
For the 2,500-plus heavy metal heads that made the sojourn to Wheatland’s newest music venue, Hard Rock Live, few in attendance would say they didn’t get their money’s worth. Mercyful Fate’s show there on October 30 was one of the area’s most-anticipated events since it was first...
The boldest bass: How Sacramento’s Gabe Nelson went from a famous band to his new life prolonging the magic
The deep rhythm behind Cake, current bassist for the Katie Knipp Band, on his upcoming Nov. 6 show at The Sofia – and on never giving up. A few minutes after pulling my Borders Books & Music nametag over my head, my manager dropped a box on the counter full of albums that were about to launch. I knew what to do next, but a coworker stepped in and began flipping through the collection of CDs. The smell of brand-new plastic and freshly sliced cardboard wafted up while she shuffled through a couple album covers, grabbing a CD emblazoned with a man blowing smoke into someone’s face.
Photo gallery: The Who’s show in Sacramento hit hard for every generation
Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center was filled with the sounds of legendary rock icons, The Who, last Wednesday night during the fall leg of their “The Who Hits Back!” tour. The roadshow has enjoyed glowing reviews, and it’s easy to see why. The setlist is flush with hits, and Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have continued to defy the years by remaining fully capable of delivering a proper arena rock show. That is exactly what they did in Downtown Sacramento. Casting fans immediately under their spell, Daltrey whipped his mic and belted out lyrics to hits from ’Tommy’ and ‘Quadrophenia’, while Townshend windmilled his guitars and exchanged anecdotes with his audience. It all looked so effortless. The pair was joined on stage by local orchestra members alongside touring band members, creating a sound that was big and bold. Their light show, dazzled. The Who seems largely unaffected by the presence of a bit more gray and few more wrinkles. And while the band enjoys somewhat of a protected status through their membership in that elite club of rock musicians that rose to fame in the 60’s and continue to remain viable today, The Who are not resting on their laurels. “The Who Hits Back!” Tour is the portrait of a band that still wants to be where they are, performing the music that will one day be their legacy.
