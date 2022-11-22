ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Showcases Economic Ties Between Florida and Japan

By Florida Daily
 3 days ago
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis welcomed a diplomatic delegation from Japan to Florida and provided the keynote address for the opening ceremony of the Southeastern United States – Japan Conference (SEUS-Japan).

Throughout the day, DeSantis met with leading officials from Japan, including Koji Tomita, the Japanese ambassador to the United States, as well as key Japanese business leaders. DeSantis expressed his interest in maintaining and growing Florida’s strategic partnership with Japan as a country with the shared values of democracy, human rights, and a belief in the free market economy.

Japan is Florida’s third largest bilateral trading partner, with annual trade surpassing $7.7 billion annually. Florida is also home to over 200 Japanese firms that invest billions into the state’s economy. DeSantis said he believes that this partnership can grow even further with the potential for direct flights between Japan and Florida which would enhance the people-to-people ties that allow entrepreneurship and tourism to flourish.

DeSantis also emphasized Florida’s commitment to opposing the Chinese Communist Party, which continues to demonstrate aggression and belligerence to other nations in East Asia and the Pacific. Last year, DeSantis signed legislation to combat Chinese influence in Florida, with a focus on protecting intellectual property and universities. In September, DeSantis proposed additional legislative measures to counteract China’s malign influence, including protecting Florida’s cybersecurity, preventing Chinese companies from purchasing agricultural land and land near military bases, and making sure Chinese companies cannot donate to state colleges or universities.

Donny boom botz
3d ago

He has abandoned Florida! All this baloney is about him running for President.At the debates when asked about his knowledge and views on foreign policy he is expected to say “ I met these Japanese guys in November 2022, we talked about a lot of stuff and it was a PERFECT meeting. They told me things I didn’t know about something called global trading. I got someone to explain it to me when they left. It seems pretty good. It was a PERFECT meeting(did I say that already?) and they seemed like nice people, especially the fine looking women.”Hmm. Note to self. Get speech writers who didn’t work for Trump. Don’t want to sound too close to him, until the convention.

Reply(1)
14
Saint Petersburg
3d ago

Well is going to showcase the biz he does with Russia? All the State money invested with his buddy Putin and will not pull it out.

Reply(5)
14
jessica veltri
3d ago

I said it, I've been saying it. he refused to answer questions about if would remain his role for 4 years. he not only is mini-trump wanting to be the king of America, now he wants to rule the world. all he's about is talk and money and talk and money people love him. he mocks his voters to their faces, has called himself God and apparently thinks that no one else has ever read "Animal Farm" or "1984". we're being told how great everything is... I'm in Broward and going to Daytona Beach tomorrow. I'll let you all know what I see for real.💯

Reply(4)
9
