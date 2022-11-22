ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Fox40

Windows broken at several Woodland businesses

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
WOODLAND, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Bear River property agreement, CEO appointment on Placer Supervisors' agenda

The Placer County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review a variety of items during its Tuesday meeting. Scheduled at 9:50 a.m., the board will consider approving a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for management of day use of the Bear River Fishing Access Property (Bear River Campground) to include restroom cleaning, ranger service and trash pickup. The proposed agreement is for one year, with an automatic one-year extension, according to the staff report.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man arrested after breaking windows at businesses in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. — A man was arrested after breaking windows at multiple businesses in Woodland. The businesses, including the Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. warehouse and Dutch Bros. coffee, were vandalized on Nov. 22 between about 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. The man allegedly broke several windows by throwing rocks and tiles at them, according to the Woodland Police Department. The damages totaled more than $3,000.
WOODLAND, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Reader input: Foresthill Fire District announces its Firefighter of the Year

On November 17, 2022, the public safety agencies of Placer County gathered at the Auburn Elks 37th annual Public Safety Awards dinner to recognize the individuals within our organizations that have exceeded expectations over the last year. It is my honor to announce that Captain Greg Kirk has been chosen...
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom Police now offers online crime reporting

The city of Folsom Police Department recently launched a new system that allows residents to report a variety of crimes or complaints online. Going live as of last Thursday, the Folsom Police Department Citizens Online Police Reporting System (COPRS) allows residents to submit a police report immediately and print a free copy of the report.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt

A memorial service is planned for Christopher Sainsbury, 26, who died in a car crash in Utah on his way to his mother's home in Placer County. A Roseville native, Sainsbury attended grammar school in Loomis, then went on to Del Oro High School before graduating from Chana High School in 2005. Sainsbury served in the U.S. Army for seven years, including two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan. Sainsbury was awarded a Purple Heart for gunshot wounds he received in Salam Pak, Iraq. Sainsbury was honored by firefighters, law enforcement and ambulance personnel on overpasses as a hearse bearing his body made its way from the airport to Placer County.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday

Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

2 arrested following burglary at Auburn Valley Golf Club

Two individuals were arrested Nov. 13 on suspicion of burglary in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded at 7:45 p.m. to a report of a burglary in progress at the Auburn Valley Golf Club. The Sheriff’s Office reported a white pickup sped past the deputy while he was en route, which prompted a traffic stop.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters: Family saved themselves and part of home by doing this right

SACRAMENTO -  A house in Sacramento County caught fire Thanksgiving morning, leaving a family of six without their home on Thanksgiving. The family was able to get out alive after the flames burned fast through most of the structure.A devastating loss for a family now forced to find a temporary place to live during the holiday season but fire firefighters say the family did everything right to save themselves and part of their home."I was like oh my god are they all out?" says Daljit Mehanger.Mehanger has lived next door for only three weeks. Her home burned down nearly eight...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Placer County Sheriff’s K-9 detects thousands of fentanyl pills

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A traffic stop near Rocklin by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the discovery of several pounds of fentanyl on Thursday. At around 2:44 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted at the Rocklin Road exit near Interstate 80 and the detaining deputy called for his K-9, Kruger, to help search […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Pedestrian fatally struck in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the incident happened around 10:16 a.m. near Bell Road and Quartz Road. CHP said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and that the driver...
AUBURN, CA
theebbtide.com

SCC Nursing Student Killed in Tragic Accident

Halfway through fall quarter, on Nov. 4, 2022, Ariana Arevalo-Martinez died at age 20 when a tree fell on her house as she was taking a nap. She was studying in SCC’s nursing assistant program when an accident robbed her of her life. Her untimely death comes as a massive shock to those in the community.
SACRAMENTO, CA

