WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
The Placer County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review a variety of items during its Tuesday meeting. Scheduled at 9:50 a.m., the board will consider approving a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for management of day use of the Bear River Fishing Access Property (Bear River Campground) to include restroom cleaning, ranger service and trash pickup. The proposed agreement is for one year, with an automatic one-year extension, according to the staff report.
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man suspected of embezzling more than $2 million from a small business in Roseville was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 9 years in prison. Robert Barnack, 67, represented himself as a financial advisor for a family-owned agriculture business from 2012 to 2017 after initially presenting himself as a Chief Investment Officer for another company.
ELK GROVE - Police are crediting the watchful eyes of an Elk Grove resident for helping them catch three men in connection with the attempted theft of a neighbor's catalytic converter. According to an Elk Grove Police Department statement, on Thursday morning, a resident said they saw someone under their...
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 7. Irwin Wesley Van Matre, 74, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 6800 block...
WOODLAND, Calif. — A man was arrested after breaking windows at multiple businesses in Woodland. The businesses, including the Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. warehouse and Dutch Bros. coffee, were vandalized on Nov. 22 between about 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. The man allegedly broke several windows by throwing rocks and tiles at them, according to the Woodland Police Department. The damages totaled more than $3,000.
On November 17, 2022, the public safety agencies of Placer County gathered at the Auburn Elks 37th annual Public Safety Awards dinner to recognize the individuals within our organizations that have exceeded expectations over the last year. It is my honor to announce that Captain Greg Kirk has been chosen...
The city of Folsom Police Department recently launched a new system that allows residents to report a variety of crimes or complaints online. Going live as of last Thursday, the Folsom Police Department Citizens Online Police Reporting System (COPRS) allows residents to submit a police report immediately and print a free copy of the report.
Roseville, Calif. – On Nov. 21, 2022, the Honorable St. Evans sentenced Robert Barnack, age 67, to eight years and eight months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for his $2 million embezzlement scheme. Barnack served as the investment advisor for a local small, family-owned agriculture business,...
A memorial service is planned for Christopher Sainsbury, 26, who died in a car crash in Utah on his way to his mother's home in Placer County. A Roseville native, Sainsbury attended grammar school in Loomis, then went on to Del Oro High School before graduating from Chana High School in 2005. Sainsbury served in the U.S. Army for seven years, including two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan. Sainsbury was awarded a Purple Heart for gunshot wounds he received in Salam Pak, Iraq. Sainsbury was honored by firefighters, law enforcement and ambulance personnel on overpasses as a hearse bearing his body made its way from the airport to Placer County.
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Two individuals were arrested Nov. 13 on suspicion of burglary in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded at 7:45 p.m. to a report of a burglary in progress at the Auburn Valley Golf Club. The Sheriff’s Office reported a white pickup sped past the deputy while he was en route, which prompted a traffic stop.
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Governor's Office of Emergency Services announced Wednesday the availability of county-led debris removal programs for residents affected by the Mosquito Fire. El Dorado County and Placer County officials are managing debris removal operations for their residents, with the Office of Emergency Services providing technical...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested two state prison officers in the past week, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed. One of the men, 43-year-old Matthew Robert Solem, was arrested Nov. 18 on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and being 10 years older […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Friends and loved ones of thetwo people killed after being hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning placed candles near the railroad tracks Tuesday. "It's something that you just can't fathom," Peter Saephanh, who shared he'd known one of the victims, Duane...
SACRAMENTO - A house in Sacramento County caught fire Thanksgiving morning, leaving a family of six without their home on Thanksgiving. The family was able to get out alive after the flames burned fast through most of the structure.A devastating loss for a family now forced to find a temporary place to live during the holiday season but fire firefighters say the family did everything right to save themselves and part of their home."I was like oh my god are they all out?" says Daljit Mehanger.Mehanger has lived next door for only three weeks. Her home burned down nearly eight...
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A traffic stop near Rocklin by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the discovery of several pounds of fentanyl on Thursday. At around 2:44 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted at the Rocklin Road exit near Interstate 80 and the detaining deputy called for his K-9, Kruger, to help search […]
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the incident happened around 10:16 a.m. near Bell Road and Quartz Road. CHP said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and that the driver...
Halfway through fall quarter, on Nov. 4, 2022, Ariana Arevalo-Martinez died at age 20 when a tree fell on her house as she was taking a nap. She was studying in SCC’s nursing assistant program when an accident robbed her of her life. Her untimely death comes as a massive shock to those in the community.
