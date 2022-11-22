Read full article on original website
Related
Queen City News
Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old in Vale: Deputies
Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey's father, was apprehended without incident at a family member's home in Madison County.
WYFF4.com
Deputies explain law enforcement presence in northern Greenville County
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — Deputies in Greenville County say they are searching for a man who ran from a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. WYFF News 4 started getting calls into the newsroom at about 9:15 a.m. about several law enforcement vehicles headed toward Travelers Rest on Highway 276. Greenville County...
FOX Carolina
14-year-old killed during shooting in Laurens Co., SLED investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced that a 14-year-old died during a shooting in Enoree, SC, on Friday morning. Officials from the Coroner’s Office said deputies responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m., where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. They added that the victim was taken to Laurens County Hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
860wacb.com
Assault Charges Filed Against Conover Man
23-year old Anthony Alan Blanco of Conover was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Blanco is detained in the Catawba County Jail with a bond set at $10,000. A Monday, November 28th court date is scheduled.
WLOS.com
Known felon arrested, found with fully automatic ghost gun, fentanyl, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department said Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a known felon in the area has been arrested following multiple weeks of investigation. Thanks to the investigation and a number of tips, APD officers and detectives arrested Damon Tyriq Smith, 19, on Tuesday, Nov. 22 around 2 p.m. near the 10 block of Perry Lane. They took Smith into custody without incident.
FOX Carolina
Dispute over pigs leads to attempted murder in NC, DA says
TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A dispute about a pig escalated into attempted murder and a man ordered to serve at least two decades in prison, according to District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch. The district attorney said Kenneth McCall, 68, shot William McCall, 39, over free-ranging pigs. William McCall claimed...
Man sentenced to 4 years for screwing puppy’s paws to door frame
A South Carolina man was sentenced to jail after his arrest on charges of screwing a puppy’s paws to a door frame with a power drill. Tyler Jerdo pleaded guilty to ill-treatment of animals, possession with intent to distribute meth, resisting arrest and failure to stop for blue lights, WHNS reported. Jerdo was sentenced to 12 years — suspended to four years — in prison, followed by three years of probation.
WSPA 7News
860wacb.com
Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Catawba County Child
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child. Last Thursday (November 17) shortly after 2 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and Catawba County EMS responded to a residence on Hill Haven Drive in Vale following a report that a four-year-old female child was unresponsive at that location.
“Ejected from the vehicle,” Oconee Co. man dead in crash
A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Oconee County.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested after deputies find 4 pounds of meth
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that led to the discovery of four pounds of meth, cash and several weapons. Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office worked along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the South Carolina...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Two Charged with Felony Animal Cruelty
Last Saturday deputies with the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of animal cruelty, involving the abandonment of a dog. After an investigation into the allegations, felony warrants for the offense of Cruelty to Animals were issued for Rebekah Blankenship and Zoe Allen, both of Burnsville. Blankenship and Allen were both taken into custody yesterday, and held on $10,000 secured bonds.
WSPA 7News
Two arrested after vehicle break-ins, items stolen in Oconee Co.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said two people from Florida have been charged in connection to an investigation involving multiple vehicle break-ins.
live5news.com
SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State investigators say they have arrested a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to affidavits, McAlhany...
FOX Carolina
Driver airlifted after crashing into house in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in Anderson County on Friday afternoon. Troopers said they responded to the scene at around 3:50 p.m. According to troopers, the crash is still under investigation, but it appears...
Teen found dead in Greenville Co. hotel room
A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for runaway teen who may be traveling to Nebraska
CATAWBA, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Deputies in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Jennifer Lopez-Gonzalez, 16, was last seen the morning of Friday, November 18 when she was supposed to be going to school. According to the York County...
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in crash on Thanksgiving Day in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A driver was involved in a deadly crash on Thanksgiving Day morning, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller said that the driver was traveling east on Piedmont Golf Course Road around 11 a.m. in a 2000 Toyota Camry. According to...
Upstate veterans home in need of more direct care staff
A home for our nation's heroes is in need of more nurses and CNAs.
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
Comments / 0