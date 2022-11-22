ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

14-year-old killed during shooting in Laurens Co., SLED investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced that a 14-year-old died during a shooting in Enoree, SC, on Friday morning. Officials from the Coroner’s Office said deputies responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m., where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. They added that the victim was taken to Laurens County Hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
860wacb.com

Assault Charges Filed Against Conover Man

23-year old Anthony Alan Blanco of Conover was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Blanco is detained in the Catawba County Jail with a bond set at $10,000. A Monday, November 28th court date is scheduled.
WLOS.com

Known felon arrested, found with fully automatic ghost gun, fentanyl, officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department said Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a known felon in the area has been arrested following multiple weeks of investigation. Thanks to the investigation and a number of tips, APD officers and detectives arrested Damon Tyriq Smith, 19, on Tuesday, Nov. 22 around 2 p.m. near the 10 block of Perry Lane. They took Smith into custody without incident.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Dispute over pigs leads to attempted murder in NC, DA says

TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A dispute about a pig escalated into attempted murder and a man ordered to serve at least two decades in prison, according to District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch. The district attorney said Kenneth McCall, 68, shot William McCall, 39, over free-ranging pigs. William McCall claimed...
Action News Jax

Man sentenced to 4 years for screwing puppy’s paws to door frame

A South Carolina man was sentenced to jail after his arrest on charges of screwing a puppy’s paws to a door frame with a power drill. Tyler Jerdo pleaded guilty to ill-treatment of animals, possession with intent to distribute meth, resisting arrest and failure to stop for blue lights, WHNS reported. Jerdo was sentenced to 12 years — suspended to four years — in prison, followed by three years of probation.
UNION COUNTY, SC
860wacb.com

Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Catawba County Child

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child. Last Thursday (November 17) shortly after 2 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and Catawba County EMS responded to a residence on Hill Haven Drive in Vale following a report that a four-year-old female child was unresponsive at that location.
FOX Carolina

Man arrested after deputies find 4 pounds of meth

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that led to the discovery of four pounds of meth, cash and several weapons. Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office worked along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the South Carolina...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Two Charged with Felony Animal Cruelty

Last Saturday deputies with the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of animal cruelty, involving the abandonment of a dog. After an investigation into the allegations, felony warrants for the offense of Cruelty to Animals were issued for Rebekah Blankenship and Zoe Allen, both of Burnsville. Blankenship and Allen were both taken into custody yesterday, and held on $10,000 secured bonds.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
live5news.com

SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State investigators say they have arrested a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to affidavits, McAlhany...
FOX Carolina

Driver airlifted after crashing into house in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in Anderson County on Friday afternoon. Troopers said they responded to the scene at around 3:50 p.m. According to troopers, the crash is still under investigation, but it appears...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy