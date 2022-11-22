Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands flock to state parks on free day
MINNEAPOLIS — For some, the day after Thanksgiving is a good day for a long walk in the woods. On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources made that option even more enticing. The DNR dropped the $7 per vehicle entrance fee to all state parks and recreation areas....
Shop small, local this Saturday in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — It's that time of year again to fuel up on leftover turkey sandwiches and head out to shop small and local for this year's Small Business Saturday. Whether it's the perfect holiday gift for a loved one or a little something for yourself, check out the list below for deals and events happening Nov. 26 across the Twin Cities metro.
Spending on experiences expected to drive more holiday shopping this year
ST PAUL, Minn. — An estimated 166 million people will do some of their holiday shopping this weekend, but more and more are electing to buy gifts that are outside the box. According to both national and local holiday spending surveys conducted by Deloitte, spending on experiences — think concert tickets, sporting events, classes and meals out — continues to rebound in a major way following the pandemic. In fact, it's expected to help make up for an otherwise lackluster year of gift-giving.
Holiday things to do around Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
With two more teen gun deaths, local teen activists urge action, dialogue
MINNEAPOLIS — After two more local teenagers died due to gun violence in the last week, a local network of teenage activists is once again speaking out in hopes of drawing attention to what has now become one of the leading causes of death among young people. During the...
Dozens gather in downtown MPLS for candlelight vigil to remember victims of Club Q shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — Some members of the Twin Cities community stood in solidarity with the Club Q shooting victims and their loved ones Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil. Under a rainbow flag hung with pride, a symbol of unity waved above those standing together outside the Saloon in downtown Minneapolis.
MN Attorney General Ellison opens public comment on proposed Fairview-Sanford merger
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday that the public can now comment on the proposed merger between Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health. Ellison says he's heard many concerns from "nurses and doctors, from farmers and rural communities, from other workers...
Fire officials prepare for busy holiday season — and offer tips for fire safety
MINNEAPOLIS — As the temperatures dropped this week, several major fires broke out at homes and residential buildings in Minnesota and northern Iowa. On Wednesday, a house fire caused by an overloaded power strip killed four young children in Mason City, Iowa, while in Edina, nine condominium units were destroyed by a fire that investigators believe started in a second-floor kitchen. On Friday afternoon, a home in St. Francis also caught fire, although nobody was there at the time.
Nonprofits send out thousands of meals for Thanksgiving
MINNEAPOLIS — Trisha Williams is thankful for her independence this Thanksgiving. Nearly 30 years ago, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system. “I felt vulnerable,” said Williams. “As I think anyone would when you're not able to be in control. When...
COVID outlook looks promising as Minnesotans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings
MINNEAPOLIS — After two years of COVID disruptions, the holidays look better this time around. In Minnesota, all Twin Cities metro counties have "low" transmission entering Thanksgiving, according to CDC data. Statewide, 18 counties have "medium" transmission, and only one — Rice County — is considered "high." Overall, COVID hospitalizations and cases are dramatically lower this Thanksgiving than last year, and 67.6 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 5 are now considered fully vaccinated.
Nicholas Kraus, man charged with protester's 2021 murder, sentenced to 20 years
MINNEAPOLIS — Nicholas Kraus, the man charged with driving his car into a group of protesters in June 2021, killing one person, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. Initially, Kraus faced three charges, all of which he entered "not guilty" pleas for. In October, Kraus changed his...
Jerry Hammer retires as Minnesota State Fair CEO
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fair announced Monday that Jerry Hammer — who has served as the CEO for the past 26 years — will retire from his role in the spring of 2023. Hammer has been the longest-serving chief executive in the 169-year-old institution’s...
'Jaw-dropping': Minnesota boasts some of the best skies for astrotourism
LUTSEN, Minn. — Thousands of people drive to the North Shore every year to take in the beauty of the rivers and, of course, the great Lake Superior. But another natural resource is also drawing tourists — only revealing itself when the sun goes down. Todd Burlet who...
MN State Fair CEO looks back on career ahead of retirement
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota — Jerry Hammer's Minnesota State Fair career actually started when he got his first job in the greenhouse as a teenager back in 1970. "I really looked forward to spending time out on the fairgrounds, doing all the flowerbeds and the landscaping while being outdoors every day. As a 15-year-old, having a job where you get 40 hours without working nights or weekends — it doesn't get any better than that," said Hammer.
Thanksgiving preps are underway at Union Gospel Mission in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — Thanksgiving is just a few days away, which means that it's time for the folks at Union Gospel Mission to start packing up boxes of food for their neighbors in need. On Monday morning more than 100 volunteers gathered at the St. Paul campus to...
Minnesota healthcare systems 'sounding the alarm' on RSV
MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Medical Association and a half-dozen healthcare systems spoke Monday on the growing RSV numbers in children statewide. The groups held a news conference to raise awareness of the outbreak across Minnesota ahead of the holidays, and what parents can do to help care for their kids.
When 10M meals aren't enough: Childhood hunger nonprofit struggling to meet demand
RICHFIELD, Minn. — A $250 million fraud investigation into Feeding Our Future has fractured trust in efforts to feed hungry children across Minnesota, and it's having a chilling effect on a very critical time for a local non-profit that has quietly delivered 10 million meals to hungry kids, and counting.
Let them eat pie at the Lexington restaurant in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn — The Lexington is a St. Paul institution. The supper club offers an elevated menu that has classic supper club favorites, like the relish tray, chicken pot pie, and popovers along with some new interpretation of classic dishes. They've added pie to the dessert menu. In...
Shortage of amoxicillin impacting parents of sick kids
MINNEAPOLIS — Doctors are seeing a concerning shortage of the antibiotic amoxicillin, which is commonly used to treat ear infections, strep throat and pneumonia in kids. The FDA says the amoxicillin shortage is happening due to increased demand, as some communities are seeing a huge spike in RSV, influenza and the common cold.
Minnesota-based Cargill names Brian Sikes as new CEO
WAYZATA, Minn. — Minnesota-based Cargill announced Monday that Brian Sikes has been elected President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Jan. 1, 2023. Cargill, founded in 1865, is one of the largest private companies in the world. The global food corporation employs 155,000 employees across 70 countries and is...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0