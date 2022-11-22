ST PAUL, Minn. — An estimated 166 million people will do some of their holiday shopping this weekend, but more and more are electing to buy gifts that are outside the box. According to both national and local holiday spending surveys conducted by Deloitte, spending on experiences — think concert tickets, sporting events, classes and meals out — continues to rebound in a major way following the pandemic. In fact, it's expected to help make up for an otherwise lackluster year of gift-giving.

