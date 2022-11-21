Read full article on original website
Dorothy Mary Price Robbins
Dorothy Mary Price Robbins was born November 12, 1934 in Lutts, TN, the daughter of the late Jim and Earle Hunt Price. She was united in marriage to Joseph Cecil Robbins and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2018. She was a member of Cromwell Crossroads Church in Collinwood, TN. Mrs. Robbins departed this life on November 15, 2022 in Waynesboro, TN at the age of 88 years, and 3 days.
Wayne County Commission Discusses Fate of Wayne Medical Center
The Wayne County Commission met on Tuesday, November 15 in a very important special session – a session to discuss the future of Wayne Medical Center. Chairman Pro Tem of the commission, Ricky Kelley, called the meeting to order in the absence of County Executive Jim Mangubat. All members of the commission were present: Herbert Brewer, Logan Shull, Tom Mathis, Stephen Pevahouse, Colby McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Kathryn Staggs, David Martin, Stan Hanback, Jeremy Heard, Sherrie Powers, Vickie Petty, and Alvin Creecy. Also in attendance were County Clerk Stan Horton and County Attorney Andy Yarbrough.
