Dorothy Mary Price Robbins was born November 12, 1934 in Lutts, TN, the daughter of the late Jim and Earle Hunt Price. She was united in marriage to Joseph Cecil Robbins and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2018. She was a member of Cromwell Crossroads Church in Collinwood, TN. Mrs. Robbins departed this life on November 15, 2022 in Waynesboro, TN at the age of 88 years, and 3 days.

COLLINWOOD, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO