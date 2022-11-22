Read full article on original website
Partington: Prices of consumables having negative effect on budget
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Administrator Randy Partington said that consumable resources are taking a bite into the county budget. "Asphalt road work, we actually did fewer miles this year than planned, because of inflation, which will have a lasting impact for future years," Partington said. "The same thing may happen next year. Gasoline is another one that's really hurting us this year. The sheriff's office, their budget is pretty tight, but a lot of it is fuel."
Wichita considering $5.5 million investment in “one-stop shop” facility for the housing insecure
As housing prices rise and emergency rental programs come to an end, the city of Wichita is considering investing $5.5 million in federal money in a “one-stop shop” facility for people experiencing homelessness. The facility would include a shelter, affordable housing units and a center with support services,...
Child care study shows need for additional specialist in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Bradford Wiles from Kansas State University presented to the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday on the long-awaited child care study. A big key recommendation is that Wiles believes a child care resource leader that he called a community development specialist needs to be hired somewhere.
New-to-Wichita franchise is having a soft opening at NewMarket Square this week
There’s a new-to-Wichita franchise that’s having a soft opening at NewMarket Square this week. The franchisee already is known in a related business with another store.
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
Hutchinson Salvation Army to get match of special Giving Tuesday donations
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Tuesday, November 29, Giving Tuesday, the Salvation Army of Reno County has a great way to help support the community. Sam’s Club is matching up to $250,000 for the local territory and each of the other 3 territories in the United States from their $1,000,000 donation.
Some stores open on Thanksgiving Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While several stores closed their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, a few remained open for business. Shoppers in need of last-minute items, or meals, should still be mindful because most stores that are open have reduced their hours in hopes of getting employees out of the building in time for Thanksgiving dinner.
What happened to District Taqueria downtown?
A popular downtown restaurant has closed, and the owner now explains why it is gone and if it is coming back.
Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.
Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
Wichita's Kansas Masonic Home to close
CEO Michael Miller said financial issues were to blame. He told the Wichita Eagle “with our large bond debt we’re not able to be a sustainable company.” The campus underwent a $22 million update in 2015.
Vote online for the Downtown Hutch Holiday Window Decorating Contest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The holiday season is in full swing and so is the Downtown Hutch Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Head Downtown this holiday season to vote for your favorite holiday window. You can vote daily online. The winner will be announced on December 3rd Thursday live on the...
Does It Work? Amazing Rake
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
Reno County Commissioners Grant Use Permits for Construction of Two Venues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Although a number of residents in the area voiced opposition during a public hearing last month, Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a conditional use permit to allow the construction of an indoor RV and boat storage facility at the northeast corner of Willison and Boundary Roads near Cheney Lake.
Downtown restaurant that opened in 2014 is now closed
Sources have told me that District Taqueria is now officially closed. The taco restaurant that served upscale street tacos, urban street tacos, gourmet street tacos, whatever you want to call it, originally opened in 2014. They were located at 917 E. Douglas and had a very strong run in their...
Kansas woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
Demel retires after 51 years as Barton County employee
The world is a different place than it was in 1971. In September of that year, Gary Demel began his long career as a Barton County employee. Demel did a little of everything for the Road and Bridge Department, working as shop foreman since 1988. That run came to an end with a retirement luncheon on Friday, Nov. 18.
Wichita gas prices drop under $3 a gallon for the first time since January
On Wednesday, Wichita gas prices dropped to $2.99 per gallon, the first time prices have been under a dollar since January.
New Scheels store reportedly brings 500 jobs to Wichita
SCHEELS, a sporting goods store that is opening its second location in Kansas, said the company plans to hire 500 associates in the next eight months.
Respiratory illnesses spreading before Thanksgiving, uptick expected post-holiday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -Doctors in Wichita are continuing to see an influx in respiratory illnesses and said another uptick after Thanksgiving is likely. Dr. Jody Elson said cases of RSV, influenza, and strep throat are most common right now. She is a family physician and volunteer at Guadalupe Clinic. “It's...
30th to be closed for railroad repairs Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad will be closing East 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured. Traffic on 30th will be sent down Apple Lane to 17th coming in from...
