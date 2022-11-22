ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partington: Prices of consumables having negative effect on budget

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Administrator Randy Partington said that consumable resources are taking a bite into the county budget. "Asphalt road work, we actually did fewer miles this year than planned, because of inflation, which will have a lasting impact for future years," Partington said. "The same thing may happen next year. Gasoline is another one that's really hurting us this year. The sheriff's office, their budget is pretty tight, but a lot of it is fuel."
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
Some stores open on Thanksgiving Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While several stores closed their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, a few remained open for business. Shoppers in need of last-minute items, or meals, should still be mindful because most stores that are open have reduced their hours in hopes of getting employees out of the building in time for Thanksgiving dinner.
Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.

Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
Does It Work? Amazing Rake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
Reno County Commissioners Grant Use Permits for Construction of Two Venues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Although a number of residents in the area voiced opposition during a public hearing last month, Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a conditional use permit to allow the construction of an indoor RV and boat storage facility at the northeast corner of Willison and Boundary Roads near Cheney Lake.
Downtown restaurant that opened in 2014 is now closed

Sources have told me that District Taqueria is now officially closed. The taco restaurant that served upscale street tacos, urban street tacos, gourmet street tacos, whatever you want to call it, originally opened in 2014. They were located at 917 E. Douglas and had a very strong run in their...
30th to be closed for railroad repairs Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad will be closing East 30th Avenue between K-61 and Apple Lane for railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured. Traffic on 30th will be sent down Apple Lane to 17th coming in from...
