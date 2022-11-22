HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Administrator Randy Partington said that consumable resources are taking a bite into the county budget. "Asphalt road work, we actually did fewer miles this year than planned, because of inflation, which will have a lasting impact for future years," Partington said. "The same thing may happen next year. Gasoline is another one that's really hurting us this year. The sheriff's office, their budget is pretty tight, but a lot of it is fuel."

23 HOURS AGO