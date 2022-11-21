ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinwood, TN

Madgie Darlene Linville

Madgie Darlene Linville was born November 2, 1966 in Florence, AL, the daughter of the late William and Barbara Yerby Linville. She departed this life on November 14, 2022 in Iuka, MS at the age of 56 years, 12 days. She is survived by spouse, Stanley Brumley of Burnsville, MS;...
FLORENCE, AL
Wayne County Commission Discusses Fate of Wayne Medical Center

The Wayne County Commission met on Tuesday, November 15 in a very important special session – a session to discuss the future of Wayne Medical Center. Chairman Pro Tem of the commission, Ricky Kelley, called the meeting to order in the absence of County Executive Jim Mangubat. All members of the commission were present: Herbert Brewer, Logan Shull, Tom Mathis, Stephen Pevahouse, Colby McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Kathryn Staggs, David Martin, Stan Hanback, Jeremy Heard, Sherrie Powers, Vickie Petty, and Alvin Creecy. Also in attendance were County Clerk Stan Horton and County Attorney Andy Yarbrough.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN

