Keira Knightley Looks Like the Definition of Ethereal in This Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Once again, Keira Knightley has made our week with a rare, jaw-dropping red carpet-appearance! On Nov 24, the Love Actually star and her husband of nearly a decade James Righton attended the launch dinner for A Magazine curated by Erdem, which was an exclusive event where Erdem partnered with MatchesFashion. Held at the esteemed Sessions Arts Club in London, Knightley arrived in a showstopping and ethereal white gown no one could take their eyes off of. See the rare red carpet photos below: In the photos, we see Knightley looking stunning in a form-fitting white lace gown, with small ruffles draped throughout...
Elizabeth Taylor’s lost ‘lucky charm’ dress to fetch around £60k at auction
Elizabeth Taylor’s lost “lucky charm” dress has been found and is set to fetch around £60,000 at auction. The late actress wore the Christian Dior gown to the 1961 Oscars when she won the Best Actress award for her role in ‘BUtterfield 8’.
Zendaya and Tom Holland are 'planning' for the future
Zendaya and Tom Holland are "planning for the future together." The 26-year-old actress has been dating her 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star Tom, 26, since 2021 and the pair are reportedly ready to "settle down" together.
Rapper GloRilla sends fan £1k to help pay bills
Rapper GloRilla sent a fan $1,000 to help with their bills. The Grammy-nominated star - whose real name is Gloria Woods - was happy to send the monetary support to the follower who reached out on Facebook.
Bob Dylan's publisher offers refunds over book signature blunder
Bob Dylan fans have been offered refunds after publishers of the star's new book admitted "hand-signed" copies actually featured a printed replica of his autograph. The music legend's new tome 'The Philosophy of Modern Song' was released on November 1 and Dylan devotees were given the chance to buy $600 copies featuring his signature with 900 of the limited editions being made available to purchase - however, some fans complained that they weren't convinced by the authenticity of the star's scrawl.
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills on hold
Filming on 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' is on hold until the new year. The last season of the US reality show came to an end in the autumn with dramatic scenes later playing out in the reunion special which aired in October but fans will have to wait until 2023 for their next helping of drama as producer Andy Cohen has confirmed the cast and crew are taking a break.
Things You've Probably Been Cleaning Wrong Your Entire Life (And How To Do It Properly)
"The golden rule is don't mix cleaning products!"
King Charles uses Queen Elizabeth's red box
King Charles will use the same famous red box as his mother and grandfather. The 74-year-old monarch was keen to repurpose the dispatch container owned by the late Queen Elizabeth, which was first used by her grandfather King George V and then her father King George VI, and it has been restored by luxury leather goods company Barrow, Hepburn and Gale.
