Once again, Keira Knightley has made our week with a rare, jaw-dropping red carpet-appearance! On Nov 24, the Love Actually star and her husband of nearly a decade James Righton attended the launch dinner for A Magazine curated by Erdem, which was an exclusive event where Erdem partnered with MatchesFashion. Held at the esteemed Sessions Arts Club in London, Knightley arrived in a showstopping and ethereal white gown no one could take their eyes off of. See the rare red carpet photos below: In the photos, we see Knightley looking stunning in a form-fitting white lace gown, with small ruffles draped throughout...

23 MINUTES AGO