NFC Playoff Picture: Niners take No. 3 seed, Seahawks drop to No. 7

The Seahawks did get some help on their bye week. The Broncos lost again and improved Seattle’s first pick to top-five territory. The Rams also lost again, effectively taking them out of the divisional race. However, being idle has disadvantages, too.

Last night the 49ers beat the Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City. By doing so they matched Seattle’s 6-4 record on the season. Thanks to their head-to-head tiebreaker they took the lead in the NFC West and also the No. 3 seed in the conference and dropped the Seahawks down to No. 7. Here is the updated NFC playoff picture after Week 11’s games.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In the hunt

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

8. Washington Commanders: 6-5

9. Atlanta Falcons: 5-6

10. Detroit Lions: 4-6