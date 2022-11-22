Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney Business Briefs: Medical City McKinney gets Level II Trauma Center designation and more updates
Medical City McKinney has been designated a Level II Trauma Center by the Texas Department of State Health Services, making it the first hospital in northern Collin County to achieve the distinguished classification. A Level II Trauma designation represents the second-highest level of trauma designation available and reflects Medical City McKinney’s dedication to providing optimal care for severely injured patients.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina Business Briefs: Cook Children's opens in Prosper, PGA employment opportunities and more
According to the city's most recent newsletter, Celina has welcomed 17 new businesses this year. That includes such anchors as Costco, as well as small businesses that add to including Terramania and Shades of Green. See the full list below:. Amazing Explorer's Academy (1650 W. Frontier Parkway) Andy's Sprinkler &...
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Journal News Roundup: Town recognitions, Cease the Grease, and more
The first-ever Turkey Bowl on the lawn at Grandscape is in the books. It took five overtimes, but the Police Department prevailed over the Fire Department, 84-77, on Saturday, Nov. 12. Attendees brought toys to the game, which will be distributed for kids in The Colony this Christmas.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Business Briefs: PGA offers short-term employment opportunities and more updates
The PGA of America is inviting talent from diverse backgrounds who are interested in careers in golf and sports to apply for short-term employment as operations assistants in support of the PGA’s high-profile 2023 major spectator championships, including one in Frisco. Individuals can register at PGAImpact.org through Dec.16 to...
starlocalmedia.com
Joseluis Esai arrested in connection with Lewisville murder
A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive. Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in this case. His bond is set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: Suspect caught in connection with homicide
Mesquite Police Investigators identified Lawrence Caston, a 27-year-old male from Desoto, as a suspect in connection with a Nov. 12 homicide. Mesquite Police Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 12 around the parking garage of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.
starlocalmedia.com
Brayan De La Rosa arrested in connection with fatal crash in Carrollton
The driver suspected of causing a fatal crash in Carrollton then fleeing the scene is now in custody. Brayan De La Rosa, 19, is charged in connection with the Oct. 24 fatality crash at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek, which killed 43-year-old Aurora Canales and injured five of her eight children.
starlocalmedia.com
Xaviar Wilcox - Plano West - Boys Basketball
Wilcox submitted one of the great single-game performances in the Wolves' history during the NISD/NEISD tournament in San Antonio. In an 87-61 win over San Antonio Johnson, Wilcox broke the school's single-game records for most points scored (42) and most 3-pointers made (11). In total, he shot 14-of-19 from the field and 11-of-15 from deep.
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: McKinney's Keldric Luster
McKinney senior Keldric Luster was nearly perfect in the Lions' 42-7 blowout of Jesuit in the area round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs. The McKinney quarterback completed 11-of-13 passes for 213 yards and five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) to lead the Lions to their first third-round appearance since 1993.
starlocalmedia.com
Dragons stun Lions: Southlake Carroll edges McKinney in final minute
McKinney appeared to be on their way to springing the upset of state power Southlake Carroll. The Lions twice led by 14 points and carried a 28-21 lead into the fourth quarter of Friday's Class 6A Division II Region I semifinal.
