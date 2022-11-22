ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

McKinney Business Briefs: Medical City McKinney gets Level II Trauma Center designation and more updates

Medical City McKinney has been designated a Level II Trauma Center by the Texas Department of State Health Services, making it the first hospital in northern Collin County to achieve the distinguished classification. A Level II Trauma designation represents the second-highest level of trauma designation available and reflects Medical City McKinney’s dedication to providing optimal care for severely injured patients.
MCKINNEY, TX
Joseluis Esai arrested in connection with Lewisville murder

A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive. Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in this case. His bond is set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Mesquite News Roundup: Suspect caught in connection with homicide

Mesquite Police Investigators identified Lawrence Caston, a 27-year-old male from Desoto, as a suspect in connection with a Nov. 12 homicide. Mesquite Police Officers responded to sounds of gunfire at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 12 around the parking garage of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.
MESQUITE, TX
Xaviar Wilcox - Plano West - Boys Basketball

Wilcox submitted one of the great single-game performances in the Wolves' history during the NISD/NEISD tournament in San Antonio. In an 87-61 win over San Antonio Johnson, Wilcox broke the school's single-game records for most points scored (42) and most 3-pointers made (11). In total, he shot 14-of-19 from the field and 11-of-15 from deep.
PLANO, TX
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: McKinney's Keldric Luster

McKinney senior Keldric Luster was nearly perfect in the Lions' 42-7 blowout of Jesuit in the area round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs. The McKinney quarterback completed 11-of-13 passes for 213 yards and five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) to lead the Lions to their first third-round appearance since 1993.
MCKINNEY, TX

