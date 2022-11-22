Arson suspect arrested in Sacramento County, linked by Cal Fire to 74-acre grass fire

Cal Fire law enforcement last week arrested a suspect accused of igniting a July grass fire near the vacant Boys Ranch in Sacramento County .

Assisted by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, Cal Fire arrested 41-year-old Makcim Ivanov in Arden Arcade on suspicion of arson in connection with the Grant Fire, the agency’s Amador-El Dorado unit said in a Tuesday news release.

The Grant Fire started July 14 near the Boys Ranch in Sloughhouse . It grew to 74 acres and destroyed one structure before being fully contained two days later, according to Cal Fire. No injuries were reported.

Evidence located at the fire scene indicated the fire to be arson, according to the Cal Fire news release.

Ivanov was booked Friday morning into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges of arson and burglary, jail records show. His bail is set at $150,000, and he is due in Sacramento Superior Court at 3 p.m. Tuesday.