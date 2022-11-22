ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

abc27 News

‘Jurassic World’ Live Tour visits Hershey for Thanksgiving weekend

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Thanksgiving weekend, dinosaurs are taking over the Giant Center. The “Jurassic World” Live Tour returns to the Midstate with an exciting and unpredictable prehistoric experience. The story within the live production is connected to the Jurassic Park movie trilogy, so fans of the film will enjoy the show along with […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Digital Originals: Pugliese Brother’s Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pugliese family has been making authentic, Italian sausage for almost 200 years, starting in Italy and eventually making its way to Central Pennsylvania. Pugliese Brother’s Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage opened in the spring of 2016 and is owned and operated by three brothers –...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Ice-skating rink coming to Lancaster mall next week

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a pop-up outdoor ice-skating rink coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster this holiday season. According to a press release from Flight On Ice Entertainment, the “real” ice-skating rink will be opening on Friday, Dec. 2, and running through Feb. 26, 2023. The rink was originally scheduled to open on Nov. 18, but due to inclement weather during the ice-making process, the opening date was rescheduled.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Christmas events, decorations in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas trees are going up around the Midstate, including in Gettysburg, which is celebrating the holiday season with performances, holiday house tours, and more. Gettysburg’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held at Lincoln Square on Nov. 25. Santa will stop by for visits during the ceremony, which will also be […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Rick Ross to perform in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University Presents announced that Rick Ross will be performing at XL Live in Harrisburg next May. Hip-hop artist and MC, Rick Ross, will be performing at XL Live on May 6, 2023. The presale for tickets will start on Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.,...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

What does Thanksgiving mean to Native Americans?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today many Americans celebrate Thanksgiving by gathering with family to eat a large meal together. For Native Americans, however, the holiday can have a more complex meaning. The first Thanksgiving is traditionally believed to be a harvest feast held in 1621, in which the English Pilgrim...
HARRISBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Pop-Up Holiday Market Scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd

The Adams County Farmers Market, in partnership with Waldo’s & Co. will be hosting a holiday pop-up market in conjunction with A Gettysburg Christmas Festival– Two local nonprofits, Waldo’s & Co and the Adams County Farmers Market, will once again be partnering to host the event titled A Pop-up Holiday Market in conjunction with A Gettysburg Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 3rd, from 10 am-4 pm at 108 N. Stratton Street in Gettysburg. The event will take place in the parking lot off Stratton Street, where the Adams County Farmers Market is held during the regular market season.
GETTYSBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

5 Women-Owned Eateries

From your cup of morning joe to your late-night glass of wine, these woman-owned eateries have got you covered. sydneyroastingco.com | 720 Quentin Rd, Ste 3, Lebanon, PA. With the belief that coffee is made to bring us together, it’s no wonder that patrons of Sydney Roasting Co. rave about the welcoming atmosphere and fresh, delicious coffee to match. From merch to blends you can enjoy in the comfort of your home, Sydney Roasting Co. aims to make the coffee experience special and affordable.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Seltzer's Smokehouse continues 120-year-old tradition

PALMYRA, Pa. — As many people enjoy a hearty helping of turkey on Thanksgiving, a local company is focused on the beef; a smoky, cured meat-style beef. "It's rare today that companies are 120 years old," said Perry Smith, a semi-retired sales director for Seltzer's Smokehouse Meats. It's even...
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

Kosher Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County program is celebrating 50 years of helping seniors in the Harrisburg area. Kosher Meals on Wheels has delivered about 250,000 meals to the elderly, but as volunteers and the seniors they help will say, it is about more than just the food.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
itinyhouses.com

26′ Tiny Mobile Home is a Luxurious One Bed Dwelling!

Sitting in a tiny village near Lancaster, this tiny mobile home has hosted an open house on October 30th (Sunday) from 12 to 3 pm if you want to visit the 26’ tiny mobile home in person. However, if you’re located far away, or a virtual tour will suffice,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County sports card shop and auction house have relocated

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nationally recognized Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet recently announced that they have relocated to a new Lancaster County location. VSM Sports Card Outlet is a sports card memorabilia shop and Wheatland Auctions is an online auction house for sports and entertainment...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

