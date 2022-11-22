From your cup of morning joe to your late-night glass of wine, these woman-owned eateries have got you covered. sydneyroastingco.com | 720 Quentin Rd, Ste 3, Lebanon, PA. With the belief that coffee is made to bring us together, it’s no wonder that patrons of Sydney Roasting Co. rave about the welcoming atmosphere and fresh, delicious coffee to match. From merch to blends you can enjoy in the comfort of your home, Sydney Roasting Co. aims to make the coffee experience special and affordable.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO