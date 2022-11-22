Residents evacuated after gas leak in Beavercreek neighborhood causes a potential hazard

BEAVERCREEK — Crews are responding to an active gas leak in Beavercreek.

Beavercreek Fire is at the 3300 block of Lavender Lane to shut off a gas leak occurring in a residential area.

Crews responded at approximately 11:30 a.m. and have, so far, evacuated the residents from three houses, the house experiencing the gas leak and the two houses behind it, Beavercreek dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.

No injuries have been reported.

However, there are concerns that the gas leak can catch on fire and cause damage to the neighborhood, Beavercreek dispatch said.

We will update this story it develops and more information is released.

