ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

Residents evacuated after gas leak in Beavercreek neighborhood causes a potential hazard

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efGck_0jK4CUdx00

BEAVERCREEK — Crews are responding to an active gas leak in Beavercreek.

Beavercreek Fire is at the 3300 block of Lavender Lane to shut off a gas leak occurring in a residential area.

Crews responded at approximately 11:30 a.m. and have, so far, evacuated the residents from three houses, the house experiencing the gas leak and the two houses behind it, Beavercreek dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.

No injuries have been reported.

However, there are concerns that the gas leak can catch on fire and cause damage to the neighborhood, Beavercreek dispatch said.

We will update this story it develops and more information is released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Fire causes extensive damage to Dayton home

DAYTON — A Dayton home was heavily damaged Friday after a fire broke out inside. Crews were called out to the first block of S. Moss Ave around 1:20 p.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial reports. David Grubb, Dayton Fire Department District Chief, told News Center...
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a structure fire that has been reported as fully engulfed. According to early reports around 4 pm, Harrison fire was dispatched to US-23 just north of South Bloomfield for a shed that is fully engulfed in fire. The shed is close to the home on the property.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

VIDEO: Smoke pours out from abandoned Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Firefighters in Dayton spent part of Thanksgiving morning responding to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex. Crews were dispatched to Foxton Court just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from the scene shows large amounts of light-colored...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Single vehicle rollover crash on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says there is a single vehicle rollover crash on I-75 near the Dixie Highway exit. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several roads to be closed today for Dayton Holiday Festival

DAYTON — The 50th Dayton Holiday Festival kicks off today downtown with the Dayton Children’s Parade and the Grande Illumination. From 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., activities and live entertainment will fill Courthouse Square and the surrounding areas. Dayton Police are reminding drivers that there will be several...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
102K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy