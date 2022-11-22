Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
These are the top reasons people get sick on Thanksgiving
It's holiday season in the U.S., which means lots of time with family friends and food. And this combination also means lots of illness will go around, from RSV, flu and COVID-19 to foodborne diseases. Also known as food poisoning, foodborne illnesses occur when you eat something contaminated with disease-causing...
A listeria outbreak has swept across 6 states. Here are the symptoms to watch out for
The latest outbreak has been linked to deli meat and cheese.
Thrillist
The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
foodsafetynews.com
Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination
Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
A man nearly died from a brain infection with a fungus that most people inhale every day
Fungal infections such as Aspergillus pose a serious threat to people with compromised immune systems, who have a higher risk of getting sick.
Yes, adults can get RSV too. Here's what to know about the viral illness that's sending kids to the ICU.
You've probably had RSV before, and you'll probably get it again. The illness can be dangerous for babies and grandparents.
Listeria Outbreak From Bad Deli Meat Sold In 6 States Including MA, Leaves 1 Dead, Several Sick
Heads Up, Berkshire County! According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are some possibly bad deli meats and cheeses being sold in six states, including Massachusetts, that's apparently responsible for an outbreak of Listeria. I repeat, this is a deadly Listeria outbreak that has already claimed the...
WebMD
Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?
Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
Can your Thanksgiving turkey give you bird flu? What you should know
Should you be worried about catching bird flu from your Thanksgiving turkey?
Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meat, Cheese Reported in 6 States Including Illinois
A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people in six states including Illinois, U.S. Health officials said Wednesday. According to authorities, most people sickened were hospitalized. One illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, and one illness resulted in death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When are people with flu contagious?
Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
Popculture
Wine Recall Declared
Before you reach for that bottle of wine for a relaxing evening at home, you're going to want to check the label to make sure it isn't subject to recall. Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine is being pulled from store shelves and consumers are being advised not to drink it after the product was recalled by Delibo Wine Agencies in October due to the presence of undeclared sulfites.
Is a fever a symptom of RSV?
RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, shares many symptoms with other viruses such as the cold, flu and COVID-19. This can mean it can be difficult to detect without testing for these viruses and seeking the advice of a medical professional when necessary. According to Dr. Stephanie Silvera, a professor of...
CDC: Listeria found in six states—is your state one of them?
Listeria bacterial infections have been found in six states affecting 16 people since 2021. The Mayo Clinic defines listeria as —“ … a food-borne bacterial illness … most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products”. Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Almost all severe illnesses from Listeria result in hospitalizations and sometimes death. Symptoms of severe illness usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Pregnant people and their newborns, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they usually get mild food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever, and usually recover without treatment.
foodsafetynews.com
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
efoodalert.com
Jif Salmonella outbreak much larger than reported by CDC
In the weeks and months following the May 20, 2022, recall of Jif peanut butter products, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received more than 200 reports from consumers complaining of illness after consuming the recalled products. This information was supplied to eFoodAlert by the FDA in response to...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Follow-up: Salmonella, Bacillus cereus detected in food samples in Nha Trang school outbreak
In a follow-up on the food poisoning outbreak that affected hundreds of schoolchildren at the Ischool Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa province, Vietnam, health officials now report test results from the Pasteur Institute Nha Trang show pathogenic bacteria were found in the fried chicken wings of the meal, causing the outbreak which sickened students at iSchool Nha Trang.
5 big reasons why kids are getting sick and flooding ERs — and 'immunity debt' isn't one of them
There are many factors influencing higher-than-usual rates of RSV, flu, and other viruses in children.
Multi-state food poisoning outbreak linked to deli meat and cheese kills one, hospitalizes 13 and causes a pregnant woman to miscarry: CDC warns the vulnerable NOT to eat anything from deli counter unless it's 'steaming hot'
A multistate food poisoning outbreak linked to deli meats and cheeses has killed one American and caused a pregnant woman to suffer a miscarriage. There have been 16 total confirmed infections recorded across six states so far and 13 hospitalizations since April last year. The outbreak is being caused by...
