Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation gets Stricker, Endres grants

The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation received two grants this week and is preparing for a Giving Tuesday match that began Nov. 22.

On Monday, Nov. 21, the Steve Stricker Foundation in partnership with the American Family Insurance Foundation, announced $2,234,000 were distributed to 140 community organizations. The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation received a grant of $3,000 from the Stricker Foundation.

The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation was one of those, along with Sun Prairie Community Schools, Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, and Sunshine Place.

The Grant Proceeds Celebration took place at the American Family Insurance Headquarters Rotunda, with Steve Stricker sharing a heartfelt message of gratitude to all who help make the golf tournament a huge success and the community organizations for making our world better through the support it offers.

Later the same day, SPPL Foundation received a $5,000 grant from Endres Manufacturing to go towards the new Makerspace equipment in the expansion in the new Sun Prairie Public Library.

“The foundation would like to thank Endres Manufacturing for supporting the Sun Prairie Public Library and its efforts to bring technological learning elements to children and adults,” Theresa Stevens, Executive Director for SPPL Foundation, said in a press release announcing the grants. “Any award, any gift is really special to us, it’s been an incredible week.”

Giving Tuesday

This week, the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation kicked off Giving Tuesday with a $5,000 match for all funds raised from Nov. 22 through Nov. 29. A generous donor has given $5,000 to be matched during Giving Tuesday, for a total of $10,000 for the foundation

The Giving Tuesday fundraiser is already under way and will end at midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 29th.

To help support and double your impact, give online at sunlibfoundation.org/givingtuesday .